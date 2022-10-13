Ever since Aime Leon Dore put their spin on the New Balance 550, the silhouette has become one of the most sought after sneakers in not just the brand’s catalog but the culture as a whole. And over the course of the last year, its GR line-up has expanded with a wide range of universal colorways. This latest women’s pair, which is dressed predominantly in white, is more of the same, and no one is complaining.

17 HOURS AGO