sneakernews.com
White-Dressed New Balance 550s Resurface In Women’s Sizes
Ever since Aime Leon Dore put their spin on the New Balance 550, the silhouette has become one of the most sought after sneakers in not just the brand’s catalog but the culture as a whole. And over the course of the last year, its GR line-up has expanded with a wide range of universal colorways. This latest women’s pair, which is dressed predominantly in white, is more of the same, and no one is complaining.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Modern Upgrades To 2023’s Air Huarache Craft
While reserved offshoots have breathed seldom new life into the iconic 1991 design from Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache has more or less stayed true to its 30-year-old construction. Now just a few months removed from the end of 2022, The Swoosh is set to debut its most refined build of the iconic silhouette, introducing the brand-new Nike Air Huarache Craft.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Set For November 23rd Release
Notorious for being the silhouette associated with Jordan’s first retirement in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 has been tapped as one of 2022’s revitalized offerings from Jumpman’s historic archives. After exploring the inline colorways of the “Chile Red” and “Particle Grey” propositions, the brand’s widely-regarded “Fire Red” outfit is now set to debut on the AJ 9.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy 500 High “Taupe Black”
While its selection of offerings have been reserved to say the least, the adidas Yeezy 500 High is making its highly-anticipated return after its “Mist Stone” counterpart debuted last October. After its initial September 19th release was delayed, the “Tapue Black” proposition is set to release this Monday.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force “Light Madder Root” + “University Blue”
Yoon Ahn made her intentions for the Air Adjust Force clear when she stepped foot onto the Nike HQ in 2021. And before she introduces her next project with the Swoosh, the AMBUSH designer will deliver two more collaborative versions of the aforementioned silhouette, this time dressing it up in much bolder colors.
sneakernews.com
How To Buy The HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low
First things first: rest in peace Keith Hufnagel. Despite passing away due to brain cancer in September 2020, the New York City-native continues to live on through his legacy as entrepreneur, skater, family and friend. Nike SB has prepped two styles of the ever-popular Dunk Low in honor of the late Los Angeles-resident, which release exclusively at HUF locations in NY, LA and San Francisco on Tuesday, October 18th.
sneakernews.com
Clad Lemon Leathers Coat This Nike Blazer Mid
The Swoosh has often been seen experimenting with lightly cracked tonal leathers this fall season, consistently dressing the Nike Blazer Mid in the textile over the past few weeks. Extending its offerings of clad-colored uppers, the silhouette grown from the hardwood employs a heavy sampling of “Lemon” for its latest proposition.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Extends Its Neutral Palette With A “Light Bone Suede” Treatment
Nothing harkens fall more than The Swooshes use of suedes throughout its roster of lifestyle propositions. Having dusted up the Dunk Low and Air Max 90, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is once again employing the shaggy construction. Disparate from its “Ice Blue” Blazer Mid counterpart, the pictured silhouette...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” Appears With Red Logos
The global Panda Dunk craze has gripped the world by storm, with the most recent restock in mid-October shelling out even more pairs to anticipatory fans. Will this black/white sneaker trend fade anytime soon? Likely not, but if you’re already beyond that fad, Nike has prepared some new styles that don’t stray too far from that look.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Appears In An Arctic White And Pure Platinum Blend
Since the brand’s Nike Dunk Low “Grey Fog” proposition released last September, The Swooshes greyscale tonal spectrum has only continued to skew towards lighter tones with its “Wolf Grey” Dunk and now, utilizing seldom “Pure Platinum” shades. Exploring a near all-white upper –...
sneakernews.com
This adidas 4DFWD Features Colors Inspired By The FIFA World Cup™ Match Ball
Although the world’s best football teams won’t be wearing it on the pitch in Qatar, the adidas 4DFWD has taken inspiration from the FIFA World Cup for its latest ensemble. Clad in clean “Cloud White,” the PRIMEKNIT+ and engineered mesh upper features “Power Blue” and other hues drawn directly from the Al Rihla match ball for the upcoming global sporting event. Profile 3-Stripes opt for a simple “Core Black” look that brings some familiarity to the innovative and partly-recycled upper design. Vibrant flair also animates the spine and Continental™ Rubber outsole underfoot, the latter component bring improved durability to the 3D-printed cushioning right above it.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Polar Bear Tracks To The Air Force 1 Low For Kids
A fury of disparate Air Force 1 propositions are released each week yet kicks for the youth have been relatively reserved. Employing an early winterized aesthetic, the latest GS AF1 is alleviating the lack-thereof. Utilizing the model’s tried-and-true white leather uppers, the midfoot panel and back tab contrasts the established...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cement Grey”
In terms of sheer quantity, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has its high-top counterpart beat by a large margin. And this week, the divide is continuing to grow thanks to this newly-revealed “Cement Grey” colorway. Informed by simple, familiar color blocking, the Air Jordan 1 “Cement Grey” paints...
sneakernews.com
SMILEY And Reebok Unveil The Final Installments Of Their 50th Anniversary Collection
In honor of the icon’s 50th Anniversary, SMILEY teamed up with Reebok for an expansive collaborative offering. And following the partnership’s debut back in April, the two are finally ready to introduce the final installments of the collection. Part two borrows the design principles of its predecessor’s Classic...
sneakernews.com
Maharishi Teases A Reebok LT Court Covered In Hemp
Maharishi and Reebok aren’t strangers to one another, but the Hardy Blechman-founded imprint has yet to boast the expansive collaborative roster of other partners of the Massachusetts-based company. Recently, the British label teased an LT Court covered in hemp. The Reebok LT Court is undeniably overshadowed by other basketball...
sneakernews.com
CircoLoco Channels Music, Summer, And Inclusivity With Upcoming adidas Forum Low
One of the most renowned dance parties to ever grace the Ibiza nightlife, CircoLoco has been serving up good vibes for over two decades now. And after expanding all across the planet, the globally-recognized party brand is receiving their very own adidas Forum Low. Clad in CircoLoco’s signature colors, these...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid, Too, Is Dressing Up In Plaid
From Tartan to Blackwatch, plaid is near synonymous with the Fall. And now that the season has officially arrived, everyone is bringing out their collection of flannels. Nike, too, has recently fallen back in love with the pattern, as it’s appeared across a drove of new offerings — the Nike Air Force 1 Mid included.
sneakernews.com
Nike Cooks Up Beef And Broccoli Air Force 1s With New Midsole Tooling
While celebrating its 40th year in circulation, anniversary-centered propositions for Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 silhouette have been extremely selective. With only a few months left to pay homage however, the aforementioned slate of offerings is including an ACG-centric build. Employing a disparate collaboration between rough suedes and ballistic mesh,...
sneakernews.com
Kyrie Irving Pays Homage To His Standing Rock Tribe With The Nike Kyrie 8 “N7”
For the last few years Kyrie Irving has remained on a spiritual journey, uncovering and learning more about his families Native American roots. Visiting various reservations during his offseason and partaking in the ensuing tribes’ cultural practices and ceremonies, last year the seven-time All-Star visited and connected with the same tribe his late mother was apart of, South Dakota’s Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
