Dam Hee Kim, University of Arizona; Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University, and Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. The 2016 U.S. election was a wake-up call about the dangers of political misinformation on social media. With two more election cycles rife with misinformation under their belts, social media companies have experience identifying and countering misinformation. However, the nature of the threat misinformation poses to society continues to shift in form and targets. The big lie about the 2020 presidential election has become a major theme, and immigrant communities are increasingly in the crosshairs of disinformation campaigns – deliberate efforts to spread misinformation.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO