Bryan Thoensen has exited TikTok to join Spotify as senior director, head of content partnerships and community for the streamer’s talk creator podcast team. In his new role at Spotify, Thoensen will lead the Talk Creator Content and Partnerships team where he will oversee content strategy and acquisition, business development, partner management and creator community development. He’s also tasked with driving Spotify’s exclusive podcast strategy through strategic initiatives and partnerships.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Competitive video games hold vast economic potential in the U.S. and worldwide, particularly once gambling companies figure out how to interest players and spectators in betting on them, participants in an industry conference said Tuesday. Speaking at the Casino Esport Conference in Atlantic City,...
Dam Hee Kim, University of Arizona; Anjana Susarla, Michigan State University, and Scott Shackelford, Indiana University. The 2016 U.S. election was a wake-up call about the dangers of political misinformation on social media. With two more election cycles rife with misinformation under their belts, social media companies have experience identifying and countering misinformation. However, the nature of the threat misinformation poses to society continues to shift in form and targets. The big lie about the 2020 presidential election has become a major theme, and immigrant communities are increasingly in the crosshairs of disinformation campaigns – deliberate efforts to spread misinformation.
