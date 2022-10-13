Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arkansas highly ranked in Preseason AP Top 25
The Preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks will enter the highly-anticipated 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the country. Other SEC schools included in Monday's preseason rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama. Here's the complete Top 25.
Arkansas at Auburn kickoff time announced
The kickoff time for Arkansas’ road game against Auburn in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will meet on Saturday, Oct. 29th inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Ala.) at 11 a.m. (CDT) on SEC Network. This will be the 32nd meeting between the two teams. The...
Last Look: Arkansas 52, BYU 35
It's time to take one last look at Arkansas' 52-35 win over the BYU Cougars Saturday in Provo (Utah). After watching the game live, I always go back and rewatch the game and find several things that change my mind or confirm what I was thinking as it was happening.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU
KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
Hudson Clark named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark has been named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Hogs’ 52-35 win against BYU. Clark is the third Razorback defender to receiver a weekly honor from the league this season, joining linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive lineman Jordan Domineck.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
384K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0