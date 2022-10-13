Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Ripple wants to bring Ethereum smart contracts to the XRP Ledger
Ripple users may be able to interact with Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications (DApps) in the future following the launch of a test phase of Ripple’s new XRP (XRP) Ledger sidechain. The launch of the sidechain was shared in a Tweet by blockchain development firm Peersyst Technologies on Oct. 17, noting...
CoinTelegraph
How to safely dig for gold in Web3 — OKLink Audit secures your exploration
Ambitious miners started their Web3 exploration in pursuit of gold. Using new ways to pull gold out of the world under more uncertainty, the stakes are higher than ever. Will big risks lead to a bigger payout?. Web3 gold rush with risks. Even though global market instability increased, driven by...
CoinTelegraph
How decentralized exchanges have evolved and why it's good for users
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) first appeared in the cryptocurrency industry in 2014, allowing users to trade a wide number of assets peer-to-peer. However, the first iterations of these platforms could be difficult to use. But, since their inception, developers have worked to make them easier and more accessible for users. Decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
CFTC action shows why crypto developers should get ready to leave the US
Considerable anxiety exists in the world of Web3 related to regulation and the legal status of cryptocurrency projects. It’s particularly apparent in the United States, where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fueled concerns in September with an announcement that it was imposing a $250,000 fine on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Ooki DAO, and its investors. The fine was particularly ominous, considering DAOs are intended to be “regulation proof.”
CoinTelegraph
Wintermute repays $92M TrueFi loan on time despite suffering $160M hack
When Wintermute, a cryptocurrency market maker, lost $160 million due to a hack, concerns related to the repayment of debt worth $189.4 million surfaced. However, in an exciting turn of events, Wintermute paid back its largest debt due Oct. 15, involving a $92 million Tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi.
QC Ally Hires Industry Powerhouse Kristin Broadley as Chief Innovation Officer to Expand Tech-Enabled Loan Quality Initiatives
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- QC Ally today announced that Kristin Broadley has joined the company as Chief Innovation Officer. With a mortgage background spanning more than 20 years -- most recently as Vice President of Enterprise Risk for Rocket Central, Kristin will help elevate the company’s position as the leader in tech-enabled enterprise loan quality and audit services for the financial services industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005271/en/ Kristin Broadley, QC Ally’s Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
3 Aussie crypto funds halted as regulator cites noncompliance
Australia’s chief financial market regulator has placed interim stop orders on three cryptocurrency-related funds set to be offered to retail investors, due to non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs). In a media release dated Oct. 17 local time, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it has placed interim...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain gaming adoption means more options for gamers
Over the past couple of years, games that use blockchain technology have increased their presence in the gaming industry. While there were early examples like CryptoKitties — launched in 2017 — the trend has truly gained steam, with major gaming studios even exploring the technology. At the beginning...
Avicena Acquires microLED Fab Facility and Engineering Team From Nanosys
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Avicena, the leader in high-performance microLED-based chip-to-chip interconnects, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a microLED fabrication facility and associated engineering team from Nanosys. This transaction significantly enhances Avicena’s capabilities in the development and manufacturing of high-speed GaN microLEDs optimized for parallel multi-Tbps interconnects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005190/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Binance CoinMarketCap Index Series kicks off by tracking top 10 cryptocurrencies
Crypto exchange Binance announced that it will launch its first index product, the Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index, to kick off its Binance CoinMarketCap Index Series. The Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index will monitor the performance of the industry’s top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Binance’s indexes will utilize pricing information from crypto price tracker CoinMarketCap, which the crypto exchange owns.
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard taps Paxos to launch crypto trading for banks
Mastercard officially announced on Oct. 17 a new program to enable financial institutions to bring crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers. Called “Crypto Source,” the program is designed to allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies, complemented by Mastercard’s proprietary Crypto Secure solution for additional security and compliance.
CoinTelegraph
Quest Pro VR headset raises privacy concerns for Meta’s future in metaverse
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced its latest virtual reality (VR) headset at the Meta Connect 2022 event on Oct. 11. The company introduced new features to enhance digital avatars, which raised privacy concerns regarding data collection. The Quest Pro is the latest piece of VR technology...
CoinTelegraph
Koreans to have access to blockchain-powered digital IDs by 2024
South Koreans could soon allow its citizens to use blockchain-based digital identification (ID) instead of physical cards as soon as 2024, as the nation further embraces blockchain technology. According to an Oct. 17 report from Bloomberg, a plan from the government will see digital IDs embedded as an app within...
CoinTelegraph
Cameron Winklevoss steps down from Gemini’s European board
Cameron Winklevoss, a co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, has stepped down from the European company board of directors, according to a Companies House filing from Oct. 12. As indicated in a statement sent to a London publication, Cameron continues to lead Gemini’s global operations alongside his twin brother, Tyler Winklevoss:...
CoinTelegraph
Nodes are going to dethrone tech giants — from Apple to Google
While highly regarded even at the time of its writing, Marc Andreessen’s 2011 landmark essay, “Why Software Is Eating the World,” has proven even more prophetic than it seemed at the time. At the dawn of a decade when software would prove invaluable to nearly every aspect of modern life, Andreessen argued that every company was now ostensibly a software company, whether the company liked it or not.
CoinTelegraph
What is a Web3 browser and how does it work?
A software program called a web service enables computer-to-computer communication over the internet. However, web services are nothing new and typically take the form of an application programming interface (API). The Web is a collection of related hypertext materials that may be accessed online. For example, a user examines web pages that may contain multimedia using a web browser and uses hyperlinks to move between them.
