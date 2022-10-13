Read full article on original website
Lake Charles Cajun Music Legend August Broussard Has Died
We are sad to have to report that Westlake/Lake Charles native and Cajun music legend August Broussard has died. Broussard passed away this past Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. August Broussard was born in Westlake, Louisiana on August 3rd, 1946 and at the age of 20 years old, Broussard started playing the accordion. Broussard also learned how to play the guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and harmonica during his life. Who would know then that he would become an influential Cajun music artist with some of the most iconic Cajun songs ever recorded?
The Who’s Who Of Swamp Pop Music Invade Lake Charles For Big Show Oct. 22
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, get ready! The Swamp Pop Gala is coming to Lake Charles Saturday, October 22nd. The show will feature the who's who of Louisiana Swamp Pop music. The artists set to perform that day are Swamp pop legends that have been recording and performing for decades....
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Lake Charles Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day
Who can resist those adorable Halloween costumes they put in the center of every aisle at pet stores (so that you can't avoid them)? Not me! I bought two of the cutest costumes for my American Bull Terriers and need a place to bring them so they could strut their stuff.
Chuck Fest Oct.22 In Lake Charles – Entertainment Lineup And Performance Times
Chuck Fest is back in downtown Lake Charles and it's taking place next weekend, October 22, 2023. The event takes over downtown Lake Charles with stages on two separate intersections in downtown Lake Charles. There are 26 different artists and bands playing all day starting at noon and going all...
Coushatta Casino Resort Holding Halloween Costume Contest In Kinder
Halloween is right around the corner and our friends over at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back their big Halloween Costume Contest and party at the end of this month. Do you like to dress up for Halloween? Want to win some great prizes and cold hard...
Jamie Bergeron Is Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 15
Get ready Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, that crazy Cajun Jamie Bergeron is coming back to Lake Charles for one night only! That's right Jamie and his band the Kickin' Cajuns will be playing live in Lake Charles for the first time since the Marshland Festival in July. On top...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 14-16
It's the middle of October and the weather is going to cooperate this weekend in Southwest Louisiana so it is time to get out and have some fun!. This weekend is the return of the Cowboys Block party and the McNeese football game plus you can enjoy a farmers market, live music, or even a pumpkin patch for the kids. Here is a list of things to do in Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles area.
Keith Sweat Returns To Set It Off At The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Casino Resort is on a roll with its concert series, and continues to bring A-list stars to Lake Charles. Premiere music superstars like the legendary R&B balladeer Keith Sweat! The singer/songwriter/ producer performed at the Nugget a few years back in 2018 to a sold-out crowd. He really turned it out!
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”
Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
The Band Of Heathens Headline Cowboy Block Party This Friday, Oct. 14
Another installment of the Cowboy's Block Party is coming your way this Friday night when The Band Of Heathens headline the event this Friday, Oct. 14. The Cowboy Block Parties are awesome and free to attend. So far this year, the Cowboy's Block Party has had The Chee Weez and...
Travel Journalist Does Amazing Job Highlighting Lake Charles
When it comes to Southwest Louisiana, there truly is no place like home. As explained in the video below SWLA was more like a no-man land, where the south meets the west. This is mainly because this part of Louisiana wasn't part of the state, but rather the frontier between the United States and Spain.
Christmas Lights Already Going Up In Lake Charles
It's almost the middle of October and we haven't even got to Halloween yet but the city of Lake Charles is getting a jump start on starting to put up Christmas lights up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. We passed by the civic center last week and to our...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2022. Dillan Shane Santos, 25, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner. Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brannon Deon Braxton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night
Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
Chicken Salad Chick in Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!
We first heard about the famous Chicken Salad Chick coming to Lake Charles a month or two ago. What started out of a home kitchen has grown into a large franchise offering a wide variety of homemade-style chicken salads. The Lake Charles location is part of over 230 stores nationwide.
Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”
In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
Fox’s Pizza Den in Sulphur Announces It’s Re-opening!
On January 7 of this year, Fox's Pizza Den in Sulphur announced that it was closing its door. Dewey and Kelly Freeman made the announcement on the pizzeria's Facebook page that they would be shutting the doors and moving forward with retirement. The pizza den fought 2 hurricanes, road closures, a freeze, and multiple pandemic breakouts. Honestly, dealing with that without running a business was enough for most of us to want to retire. Course, I remembered I wasn't even 40 yet and cant retire.
Taking You Back To Rob Robin’s 1986 Farewell On TV In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Are you ready to back in time? Rob Robin who by far is the most well-known media personality in the Lake Charles area for years now has been in the media in the Southwest Louisiana area for over five decades now. You can stop any native Lake Charles or Southwest...
