Lake Charles, LA

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Cajun Music Legend August Broussard Has Died

We are sad to have to report that Westlake/Lake Charles native and Cajun music legend August Broussard has died. Broussard passed away this past Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. August Broussard was born in Westlake, Louisiana on August 3rd, 1946 and at the age of 20 years old, Broussard started playing the accordion. Broussard also learned how to play the guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and harmonica during his life. Who would know then that he would become an influential Cajun music artist with some of the most iconic Cajun songs ever recorded?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 14-16

It's the middle of October and the weather is going to cooperate this weekend in Southwest Louisiana so it is time to get out and have some fun!. This weekend is the return of the Cowboys Block party and the McNeese football game plus you can enjoy a farmers market, live music, or even a pumpkin patch for the kids. Here is a list of things to do in Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”

Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2022. Dillan Shane Santos, 25, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner. Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brannon Deon Braxton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”

In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Fox’s Pizza Den in Sulphur Announces It’s Re-opening!

On January 7 of this year, Fox's Pizza Den in Sulphur announced that it was closing its door. Dewey and Kelly Freeman made the announcement on the pizzeria's Facebook page that they would be shutting the doors and moving forward with retirement. The pizza den fought 2 hurricanes, road closures, a freeze, and multiple pandemic breakouts. Honestly, dealing with that without running a business was enough for most of us to want to retire. Course, I remembered I wasn't even 40 yet and cant retire.
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

