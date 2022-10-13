Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Binance launches $500M lending project to support crypto miners
Binance Pool, a mining subsidiary of Binance, launched a $500 million lending project to support the crypto mining industry. It will provide loans to private blue-chip Bitcoin (BTC) crypto miners. According to the official blog post from Oct. 14, the Binance Pool will provide access to a $500 million loan...
CoinTelegraph
Fan token firm Chiliz grows staff by 70% despite crypto winter
Blockchain company Chiliz, creator of fan token platform Socios.com, has continued to expand its workforce despite the ongoing bear market, reflecting a growing trend in the fan token sector. The overall cryptocurrency market has seen a massive selloff in 2022, with the total market capitalization plummeting 60% since the beginning...
CoinTelegraph
2 key Ethereum price indicators point to traders opening long positions
Ether (ETH) price has been unable to close above $1,400 for the past 29 days and it has been trading in a relatively tight $150 range. At the moment, the $1,250 support and the $1,400 resistance seem difficult to break, but two months ago, Ether was trading at $2,000. The current price range for Ether simply reflects how volatile cryptocurrencies can be.
CoinTelegraph
3 Aussie crypto funds halted as regulator cites noncompliance
Australia’s chief financial market regulator has placed interim stop orders on three cryptocurrency-related funds set to be offered to retail investors, due to non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs). In a media release dated Oct. 17 local time, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it has placed interim...
CoinTelegraph
Binance CoinMarketCap Index Series kicks off by tracking top 10 cryptocurrencies
Crypto exchange Binance announced that it will launch its first index product, the Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index, to kick off its Binance CoinMarketCap Index Series. The Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index will monitor the performance of the industry’s top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Binance’s indexes will utilize pricing information from crypto price tracker CoinMarketCap, which the crypto exchange owns.
CoinTelegraph
How decentralized exchanges have evolved and why it's good for users
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) first appeared in the cryptocurrency industry in 2014, allowing users to trade a wide number of assets peer-to-peer. However, the first iterations of these platforms could be difficult to use. But, since their inception, developers have worked to make them easier and more accessible for users. Decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
Bankman-Fried ‘100%’ supports knowledge tests for retail derivatives traders
The founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has backed the idea of knowledge tests and disclosures to protect retail investors but said it shouldn’t just be crypto-specific. Bankman-Fried tweeted his thoughts in response to an idea floated by the United States Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC)...
CoinTelegraph
Grayscale BTC Trust trades at a record 36.7% discount, but is it justified?
U.S. investors have been waiting for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval since May 2014 when the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust filed an amendment request at the Securities and Exchange (SEC). Over the years, the SEC has rejected every applicant and the latest denial was issued to WisdomTree’s application for a...
CoinTelegraph
What is automated crypto trading and how does it work?
Time waits for no one and financial markets are no exception. Especially in the uncharted territory of cryptocurrency trading, keeping up with the fast-paced changes in prices is key to success. A plethora of cryptocurrencies, a few viable trading strategies and numerous tools accessible to new traders may all cause confusion.
CoinTelegraph
3 signs suggesting the XRP price boom can continue in Q4 2022
XRP (XRP) has made considerable gains over the past month as traders continue to shower confidence on Ripple’s potential legal win against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For instance, the XRP price gained 25% thirty days after Ripple and the SEC filed for an immediate ruling...
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard taps Paxos to launch crypto trading for banks
Mastercard officially announced on Oct. 17 a new program to enable financial institutions to bring crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers. Called “Crypto Source,” the program is designed to allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies, complemented by Mastercard’s proprietary Crypto Secure solution for additional security and compliance.
CoinTelegraph
CFTC action shows why crypto developers should get ready to leave the US
Considerable anxiety exists in the world of Web3 related to regulation and the legal status of cryptocurrency projects. It’s particularly apparent in the United States, where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fueled concerns in September with an announcement that it was imposing a $250,000 fine on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Ooki DAO, and its investors. The fine was particularly ominous, considering DAOs are intended to be “regulation proof.”
CoinTelegraph
Ripple wants to bring Ethereum smart contracts to the XRP Ledger
Ripple users may be able to interact with Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications (DApps) in the future following the launch of a test phase of Ripple’s new XRP (XRP) Ledger sidechain. The launch of the sidechain was shared in a Tweet by blockchain development firm Peersyst Technologies on Oct. 17, noting...
CoinTelegraph
‘Get ready’ for BTC volatility — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week keeping everyone guessing as a tiny trading range stays in play. A non-volatile weekend continues a familiar status quo for BTC/USD, which remains just above $19,000. Despite calls for a rally and a run to lower macro lows next, the pair has yet to...
CoinTelegraph
‘No emotion’ — Bitcoin metric gives $35K as next BTC price macro low
Bitcoin (BTC) is showing textbook macro bottom signs in a “business as usual” bear market, data suggests. In fresh findings published on Oct. 13, popular Twitter trader Alan revealed that BTC price action is closely mimicking prior cycles. Trader on Stoch data: "Don't be shaken out" While some...
CoinTelegraph
What are the risks of the Ethereum Merge?
The Merge integrated Ethereum’s original execution layer with its new proof-of-stake consensus layer, officially transitioning the network’s consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake. Formerly referred to as Ethereum 2.0, Ethereum’s consensus layer has now fully merged with the original blockchain (execution layer). The Merge was completed on September 15, 2022,...
CoinTelegraph
Wintermute repays $92M TrueFi loan on time despite suffering $160M hack
When Wintermute, a cryptocurrency market maker, lost $160 million due to a hack, concerns related to the repayment of debt worth $189.4 million surfaced. However, in an exciting turn of events, Wintermute paid back its largest debt due Oct. 15, involving a $92 million Tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi.
CoinTelegraph
Terra developers propose revised 95M LUNA ecosystem funding program
On Monday, developers of the Terra ecosystem — consisting of Luna Classic (LUNC), which was formerly known as LUNA, TerraUSD Classic (USTC) and Luna 2.0 (LUNA) — proposed a revised expansion program for allocating 95 million LUNA ($248 million). As told by Terra, the new proposal is designed to incentivize development in the Terra ecosystem and fix issues in the original proposal.
CoinTelegraph
India aims to develop crypto SOPs during G20 presidency, says finance minister
The finance minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, revealed India’s plan to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cryptocurrencies during its G20 presidency, from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2023. Sitharaman has previously called for global collaboration to decide on crypto's future and has been cautious against mainstream crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties
Solana-based Magic Eden has become the latest nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace to shift to an optional royalties model, following in the footsteps of X2Y2 in August, albeit reluctantly. Under the optional royalties model, buyers are given the power to set the royalties they want to contribute to an NFT project,...
