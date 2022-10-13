Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Triple H Discusses White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque gave some insight into the planning that led into Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, Triple H said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Title Match Added To The NJPW Battle Autumn Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for its Battle Autumn event, which takes place on November 5. We’ll see United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) facing off against Titan & BUSHI. You can check out the updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn...
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Rhea Ripley Will Compete On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Rhea Ripley will compete on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Cora Jade asked Ripley to be Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” opponent this week ahead of their Halloween Havoc match. Ripley happily obliged.
PCO & Bret Hart Reunite (Photo), Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Set For This Weekend
Impact Wrestling will be holding another set of TV tapings this weekend. The tapings will take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, NV. PCO reunited with Bret “Hitman” Hart over the weekend. The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter to share a photo of the meeting, which you can see below:
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card, NJPW Conflict
Pwinsider is reporting that Karl Anderson is currently booked to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo for New Japan Pro Wrestling on the same day as WWE Crown Jewel. It’s worth noting that it is a 16-plus hour flight from Riyadh to Tokyo so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out given the fact that The O.C. are booked for a match on the show.
Kevin Owens To Appear On Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Kevin Owens is slated to make his return to the WWE NXT brand on tonight’s loaded show to be the moderator for a segment featuring NXT World Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. The three stars will meet in a triple threat match at Halloween Havoc this...
Bret Hart Calls Jerry Lawler The Greatest Villain In Wrestling
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has praised his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, calling the Memphis legend the greatest villain in wrestling. Lawler, one of the most decorated champions of all time, feuded with Bret sporadically from 1993 to 1995, culminating in a Kiss My Foot match at King of the Ring 1995, which Hart won.
Saraya Provides An Update On The Status Of Her Neck, More
Saraya recently returned to the world of professional wrestling, making her AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite several weeks ago. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, the former Paige commented on the status of her neck, taking the time to let herself heal, and more.
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole & Tyler Breeze Tease ‘DaParty’ Reunion
Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze recently teased reuniting with Xavier Woods on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The three men posted the same video on Twitter using the #DaParty hashtag. The video features familiar music and displays the words “U Ready?” across the screen. The hashtag was their group name when they were still with WWE. They appeared regularly on the UpUpDownDown channel together. Breeze continued to appear on the channel whereas Castagnoli and Cole left after departing WWE.
Kurt Angle Discusses His Deal With WWE, Says He’s Doing Production Work Backstage
During a recent interview with Bubba The Love Sponge, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his current role with WWE. Angle elaborated on some details regarding his WWE contract, saying that he’s involved backstage doing some production work. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels “Always Talk” About Montreal
WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels have been able to put their past issues behind them, and can now speak openly about Montreal. In 1997, Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWF Championship when Michaels locked him in the Sharpshooter and Vince McMahon called for the bell to ring.
Jon Moxley Comments On The Benefits Of Rehab & His Mental State
Jon Moxley stepped away from All Elite Wrestling last year to enter rehab. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW World Champion opened up on his mindset prior to going into treatment, how stepping away helped his equilibrium, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
WWE RAW News – Bobby Lashley & Brock Lesnar Brawl, The Miz Gets Revenge On Dexter Lumis
Monday night’s episode of RAW opened with Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar. As you’d expect, Lesnar didn’t waste any time coming out, which resulted in a brawl between the two heavyweights. There were several big spots, with Lashley spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and then putting him through the commentary table.
