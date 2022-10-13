Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: The highs and lows of Wales' tournament history
Cook Islands v Wales: Wed, 19 Oct; 19:30 BST at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh. Tonga v Wales: Mon, 24 Oct; 19:30 BST at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. Papua New Guinea v Wales: Mon, 31 Oct; 19:30 GMT at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
BBC
Ballon d'Or: Karim Benzema wins award as best player in world football for first time
Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema has won the Ballon d'Or - awarded to the best footballer of the year - for the first time. Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games as he helped Real win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021-22. Lionel Messi (seven) and...
Comments / 0