Read full article on original website
Related
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
Former Trump Adviser Says Elon Musk Transmitting A Message For Vladimir Putin
Putin uses prominent people as intermediaries says former Donald Trump adviser Fiona Hill. Hill said Elon Musk is being used by Putin in the Russia-Ukraine narrative because he has a huge Twitter following. Musk has previously denied discussing Ukraine with the Russian president. A former adviser to Donald Trump said...
Russia Turning To 'Psychological Terror' as Forces Struggle: ISW
Missile attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine continued overnight on Monday.
EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations for all of the country’s three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April. The move marks another hiccup in the country’s long-running plan to end the use of atomic energy. Here is a look at Germany’s politically charged debate on nuclear power.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
Boris Epshteyn rises in Trump land
He's the target of criticism among other aides and allies to the former president. But he's also earned Trump’s ear and trust, which may be all he needs.
Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan
The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.The night began with Rep Tim Ryan wielding Donald Trump’s “ass-kissing” quote – made in the same city just a few weeks ago by the former president when he visited town to stump for Mr Vance – like a club and portraying the Republican candidate as a spineless, two-faced politician. Mr Ryan was quick to note that Mr Vance was campaigning alongside a man he once compared to...
Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead
KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother stoke a smoky fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen beside their nearly abandoned apartment block. The light is falling fast and they need to eat before the setting sun plunges their home into cold and darkness. Winter...
Ukraine news – live: Russia strikes key energy facilities and renews attacks on Kyiv
Russian forces targeted energy facilities in renewed strikes around Ukraine on Tuesday, and caused several explosions in an area of northern Kyiv where there is a thermal power station.Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. City mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on “critical infrastructure” in northern Kyiv, where thick smoke was seen rising into the sky.Neither official said whether the thermal power station had been hit. They also gave no casualty details.“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what...
Comments / 0