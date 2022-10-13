With all due respect, Sir: We parents aren't lazy OR afraid of razor blades in candy. What we are worried about is the safety of our kids. There are parents who work evenings who cannot physically be there, who are left to trust others to keep their kids safe. Halloween has the potential to be crazy frightening. ANY adult can buy a mask or costume and grab a kid and go. If they cannot be easily identified, there will be no real description of the possible kidnapper to give to police. Call me lazy all you want but at least I will know that my son will be safe at home after the festivities.
as someone who grew up in the suburbs in the 70's, I partially agree. Trick or treating is more fun, but some rural areas are not suited for trick or treating. And some of these towns that aren't rural have no sidewalks and kids will be in the streets
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Fall festivals and Halloween events
Carrying on his name: Mother of Pelham actor starts nonprofit for Veterans in his name
Arctic blast brings record cold and a freeze to Central Alabama this week
2 people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Alabama, police say
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg
2 Birmingham suspects charged in August murder
Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try
Alabama police officer shot multiple times, expected to survive
Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead
Capital murder trial begins for man accused of killing 3 people in Guntersville
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
Alabama 5-year-old dies after being found at bottom of hotel pool
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
Local non-profit says human trafficking could look different than what you’d expect
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6