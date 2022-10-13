ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News

It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
FanSided

3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6

While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Postgame News

You never want to count Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out, but things aren't looking good right now. Green Bay was blown out by the New York Jets, 27-10, at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers and the Packers offense really struggled against the Jets defense, which was led by...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Nick Saban goes totally nuts after Alabama muffs punt

Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered a temper tantrum for the ages after his team’s awful special teams play Saturday. With the Crimson Tide already down 21-10, the special teams unit fell into chaos on a punt return, initially letting the punt go before making a bizarre attempt to field the ball. Ultimately, Alabama succeeded only in touching the ball without actually taking control of it, which opened the door for a Tennessee recovery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Matt LaFleur has worrying response to Aaron Rodgers’ complaint

The Green Bay Packers do not necessarily seem to be on the same page when it comes to the team’s struggling offense. After Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers need to “simplify some things” on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that remark on Monday, and he had a somewhat strange answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
RALEIGH, NC
