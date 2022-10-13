Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Not sure where to vote this November? Here's how to find your polling place
You've registered to vote, and you're excited to exercise your right this November. Do you know where you need to go to cast your ballot?. If not, each of our four Local 6 states provides the resources you need to find out. Each state's election information website also includes more...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Creating a ripple effect:' Kentucky Safe Schools Week kicks-off
PADUCAH — Kentucky Safe Schools Week has officially kicked off, and this year's theme of "creating a ripple effect" aims to teach students that no act is too small to make an impact on someone else. According to the Kentucky Center for School Safety, when you make a difference...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/17 TSSAA football rankings
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Comments / 0