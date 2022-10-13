ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'Creating a ripple effect:' Kentucky Safe Schools Week kicks-off

PADUCAH — Kentucky Safe Schools Week has officially kicked off, and this year's theme of "creating a ripple effect" aims to teach students that no act is too small to make an impact on someone else. According to the Kentucky Center for School Safety, when you make a difference...
10/17 TSSAA football rankings

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
