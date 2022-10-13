ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fADVD_0iXwHXzA00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency.

With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials said Thursday that they were getting concerned. But relief is on the way with the Florida Department of Transportation announcing Thursday evening that tolls will resume on Central Florida toll roads on Oct. 15 at 6 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

During the Central Florida Expressway Authority board meeting on Thursday, the toll agency said it is losing around $1.7 million a day and so far is down $25 million.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended toll collections as part of the emergency efforts to help the safety and recovery efforts before and after the storm.

“And we support that. And, again, now it’s just trying to get back to life,” said Sean Parks, the Central Florida Expressway Authority board’s chairperson.

Agency staff said they are monitoring the state’s actions daily and keeping in contact with the governor’s office. Without the tolls, the agency was missing out on money used for things like road maintenance, expansions and repaving.

The concern is that if the dollar amounts gets too high, the board will have to look at potentially scaling back or delaying projects.

“If it’s a large amount of a fiscal impact from this toll suspension, and we’ll just start looking at the projects as a board and we’ll go from there,” Parks said.

The board plans to take a look the total impact in November and decide if any projects should be put on hold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Stefanie Siemon
3d ago

Oh please they aren’t hurting for money. I’ve throughly enjoyed using tolls without worry of a bill. Well back to busy roads.

Reply
4
Jesse
3d ago

Keep it open till those affected by Ian recover!!! Time to help them out after helping the toll money all these years!

Reply
2
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida

Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: More than 2 tons of pork loin steak fritters recalled amid hard plastic complaints

WASHINGTON — AdvancePierre Foods Inc. on Sunday recalled roughly 4,137 pounds of its pork loin steak fritter product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed. According to the recall, issued in conjunction...
MISSOURI STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
131K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy