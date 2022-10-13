ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home

The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
LANCASTER, NY
WIBX 950

NY Garbage Man Stops to Help 90-Year-Old Woman Stranded Over Hour

Talk about going above and beyond the call of duty. A New York trashman stopped to help a little old lady stranded on the side of the road for more than an hour. James Colby was making his rounds, picking up trash in the neighborhood, and spotted a broken down car on the side of the road in Erie County. Turns out, a 90-year-old woman needed help after getting a flat tire. "I just happened to be picking up that street and saw her," said Colby. "She told me she had been waiting for AAA for over an hour and no one stopped to help her. Poor thing."
DEPEW, NY
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open

Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day

First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
buffalorising.com

9th Annual Bartenders Ball

Each year, Buffalo’s best, notorious, and most celebrated bartenders are recognized for their efforts, at the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, located at the Buffalo Bar and Grille. These are the bartenders that have made us laugh, listened to our stories, made sure that we didn’t get into too much trouble, and rolled up their sleeves to make our favorite cocktails. Now, their names will forever be emblazoned upon the walls of the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, as their favorite customers cheer them on during the 9th Annual Bartenders Ball.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy