Fabulous fall weather continues
Strong winds up north and a slight chance of rain in the south are the only items changing up another perfect Utah fall day.
utahstories.com
TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH
Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
ABC 4
The best donuts in Southern Utah
There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
utahstories.com
Authentic Eats on the Road in Utah
In a state as large as Utah, you sometimes have to put in some serious mileage to find the restaurant gems that make the Beehive State so unique. However, I’ve done some of the legwork for you. You’re welcome. Here are a few of my favorite, authentic Utah eateries that are worth a road trip. Just fill up the tank and get eatin’!
suindependent.com
Utah Tech Theatre Program Presents “Count Dracula”
ST GEORGE, UTAH – Almost in time for Halloween, the world’s most renowned vampire haunts Utah Tech University as part of the Utah Tech Theatre Program’s retelling of the classic production of “Count Dracula.” The show plays November 10–12 and 15–19 with a curtain at 7:30 PM in the Utah Tech Black Box Theatre.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
Utah 211 introduces new text number
Utah 211, a statewide health and human services referral system supported by United Ways of Utah, changed its text number from 898-211 to 801-845-2211.
kslnewsradio.com
11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit
SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
utahbusiness.com
Big-D Construction joins forces with Colorado based CFC Construction
Salt Lake City —Big-D Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, announced it has acquired CFC Construction. Based in Golden, Colorado, CFC Construction has served the state for 45 years. Under new ownership, the company will continue to be locally managed and operate under the same name. Chairman and Founder, EJ Olbright, will continue in his role with CFC, along with CFC President Pat Smith.
kvnutalk
Updated metrics show over one million cases of COVID in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,504 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days. In the 31 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,04,651 confirmed cases of the disease.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
ksl.com
Climate data: What these 2 totally different metrics have to say about Utah's 2022 water year
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water experts have already considered the state's 2022 water year an improvement from the previous two, but not really great, either. This is based on a pair of data points from two federal agencies that track moisture delivered in Utah annually: the National Centers for Environmental Information, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These agencies produce two models with entirely different figures regarding the 2022 water year, which ended on Sept. 30.
KUTV
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. “When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
Another Trader Joe's coming to Utah, expected to open in 2023
It's the news many Utahns have been hoping for as Trader Joe's is opening a new location in the Beehive State.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
ksl.com
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
Utah man fined almost $10k for 9 years of illegal dirt bike races at Grand Teton
The man was also sentenced to 18 months of probation and banned from the park
