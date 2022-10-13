ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dorothy Writes

Before A Serious Relationship:My Opinion

Before you go into a new relationship, ask yourself these questions:. If you're considering entering a new relationship, it's important to take some time to consider whether or not you like this person. It's easy to get swept up in the excitement of new love, but if you don't feel passionate about them, it may be best to wait until your feelings change before making any commitments.
12tomatoes.com

Viral Frozen Pizza Hack Divides The Internet

This is quite the hack and you won’t be able to believe your eyes once you have had the chance to see it. The Australians have gone wild. We still do not know where we stand on this one but we are more than happy to pass it along.
Mashed

What Does It Mean When Your Pint Glass Has A Bulge?

A frosty pint of beer is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But have you ever noticed that your pint glass sometimes has a strange bulge towards the top of the glass? If so, you're not alone. In fact, this is a pretty common phenomenon, and it's one that has stumped many a bargoer.
intheknow.com

Fiancee refuses to change ‘super revealing’ Halloween costume plans: ‘This has never been a problem before’

A woman with body image issues could not believe her fiance’s reaction to her Halloween costume. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Her self-image didn’t become an issue in her four-year relationship — until she started to get some confidence back. When she decided to wear a Renaissance-style costume that she felt beautiful in, he disapproved.
ceoworld.biz

The Power of Listening to what’s NOT said

In 2015, I was facilitating a group of twelve leaders in a technology company in talks about the future of the organization. It was 12:30 p.m. and I posed a question to the group: if this company was an animal, what would it be? As we went around the room, the answers were very similar: eagle, falcon, hawk, cheetah, leopard, lion, and so on. And the explanations were consistently about speed and domination.

