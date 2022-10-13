Read full article on original website
Related
Woman humiliated after being told she doesn't dress well enough for her minimum wage job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working my shift at the convenience store when my assistant manager pulled me aside. He told me I needed to dress more professionally if I wanted to keep my job. I was stunned. I had been working there for weeks and had never been told that my clothes were inappropriate.
I was sick of renting so bought an old ambulance for £4K and now live in it – I’ve saved almost £30k in two years
WITH the cost-of-living crisis putting a huge strain on many people and their purses, it seems that after paying rent and bills, our people’s pockets are left feeling pretty empty. But one couple have proved that there are alternative ways to live than paying rent or getting a mortgage.
My side hustle made $9,600 in one month – some jobs take five minutes and I don’t work every day
A TIKTOKER has revealed how you can make more than $9,000 each month, and each job can take as little as five minutes. TikTok user AmberLaTrice_ has more than 60,000 followers who look to her for business tips. Amber recently disclosed that as a mobile notary, she rakes in thousands...
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
Airbnb Hostess Had Guests Do Chores Before Departure, Then Changed Her Policy
When you’re booking an Airbnb, you’ll notice there’s usually a cleaning fee. Since many of the homes are private residences and not hotels, this makes sense. But one Airbnb hostess took it even further by making her guests do chores before departure. In response to the criticism,...
I’m a side hustle aficionado – There are at least two jobs that you can do during the nighttime to earn as much as $19
WORKING an additional job for passive income can be tough to schedule, but there are at least two side hustles you can do at night with ease. TikToker and financial influencer Jennifer, who goes by the username jencorrenti on TikTok, recently posted a video revealing two specific jobs that you can do at night after a busy day.
12 People Who Love Dining Out Shared Their Tips For Saving A Few Bucks At Restaurants
"I sometimes order takeout from the restaurant instead of dining in to avoid having to tip."
Apparently, We’ve Been “Deodorizing” Our Homes All Wrong
This is the secret to a good smelling house.
CNBC
I've helped people land jobs at Google and Facebook—here's the No. 1 resume mistake I've been seeing lately
I've spent the last six years as a recruiter and career coach, helping people land jobs at major companies, including Microsoft, Google and Facebook. After reviewing hundreds of resumes, and talking to top executives about what they look for in a candidate, I've found that including strong keywords is one of the best ways to stand out.
Is the thumbs-up emoji canceled? 10 emojis that Gen Z says only ‘old’ people use
Should you avoid the thumbs-up emoji when texting your kids and grandkids?
Reduce back pain and improve hip mobility with this 15-minute workout
Try this stress relief class from Ashley Galvin (T3-exclusive workout)
Before A Serious Relationship:My Opinion
Before you go into a new relationship, ask yourself these questions:. If you're considering entering a new relationship, it's important to take some time to consider whether or not you like this person. It's easy to get swept up in the excitement of new love, but if you don't feel passionate about them, it may be best to wait until your feelings change before making any commitments.
12tomatoes.com
Viral Frozen Pizza Hack Divides The Internet
This is quite the hack and you won’t be able to believe your eyes once you have had the chance to see it. The Australians have gone wild. We still do not know where we stand on this one but we are more than happy to pass it along.
What Does It Mean When Your Pint Glass Has A Bulge?
A frosty pint of beer is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. But have you ever noticed that your pint glass sometimes has a strange bulge towards the top of the glass? If so, you're not alone. In fact, this is a pretty common phenomenon, and it's one that has stumped many a bargoer.
You Could Get Paid To Binge-Watch TikTok & This Dream Job Pays Way More Than Minimum Wage
If you’re someone who finds themselves scrolling through TikTok for hours on end, then we have a job opportunity that will pay you for those hours instead!. Ubiquitous, a marketing platform that describes itself as the Hinge for business and influencers, is looking for someone to do just that. And trust us: you won’t want to miss out on this dream job.
intheknow.com
Fiancee refuses to change ‘super revealing’ Halloween costume plans: ‘This has never been a problem before’
A woman with body image issues could not believe her fiance’s reaction to her Halloween costume. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Her self-image didn’t become an issue in her four-year relationship — until she started to get some confidence back. When she decided to wear a Renaissance-style costume that she felt beautiful in, he disapproved.
ceoworld.biz
The Power of Listening to what’s NOT said
In 2015, I was facilitating a group of twelve leaders in a technology company in talks about the future of the organization. It was 12:30 p.m. and I posed a question to the group: if this company was an animal, what would it be? As we went around the room, the answers were very similar: eagle, falcon, hawk, cheetah, leopard, lion, and so on. And the explanations were consistently about speed and domination.
Comments / 0