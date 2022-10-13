ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

intheknow.com

Toddler refuses to share cookie with mom, gives her broccoli instead

This hilarious toddler gave her mom broccoli when she asked her to share her cookie!. Sarah (@saruh2themax) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of her adorable toddler, Willow. One of Willow’s favorite games is running a make-believe restaurant, but the sassy toddler likes to decide which order to fill and which to alter. In a hilarious video, Sarah attempts to “order” the cookie Willow is snacking on, but the tricky toddler serves her a bowl of broccoli instead!
intheknow.com

Mom ‘loses it’ over husband forgetting to pack baby’s daycare supplies: ‘Scary as hell’

A woman is furious with her husband for always “forgetting” things. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice in the post “AITA for ‘losing it’ on my husband because he can’t seem to remember anything?” Her husband forgets his work ID and even to pay bills on a regular basis. But she became fed up when he forgot to take care of their 1-year-old’s medical needs.
intheknow.com

TikTok dubs boyfriend ‘walking red flag’ after he pranks girlfriend with drink

A boyfriend pranked his girlfriend, and now TikTok is fuming over it. TikToker Bobby C, AKA @tikkytokkybob, is under fire for a mean-spirited joke he played on his girlfriend. The prankster swapped his girlfriend’s decaf tea with caffeinated tea but only told her after she started drinking it. His girlfriend didn’t seem amused, and neither was TikTok.
intheknow.com

Teen has best comeback to classmate who compared her punk style to ‘Halloween’ costume

Someone tried to bully a girl at school, but she had the perfect comeback. TikToker @dying.for.you has pink hair and a punk rock aesthetic. In 2020, it was a style that’s existed for decades. But for some reason, it was a problem for one of her peers. The bully secretly took a selfie with her in the background with the caption, “Didn’t know it was Halloween yet.”
intheknow.com

Little boy shocks TikTokers with his deep love of Chucky from ‘Child’s Play’

TikTokers can’t get over this 4-year-old’s affinity for the Child’s Play film franchise, starring the horror icon Chucky. All kids develop an interest in something hilariously unorthodox at some point. TikToker and parent Laura Nguyen (@laurarnguyen) understands this all too well, as shown in a clip of her 4-year-old son enjoying his favorite movie, Child’s Play, featuring the famous red-haired killer doll known as Chucky. However, based on the comments, she’s not the only parent whose child is into horror films.
intheknow.com

See how ths family of 8 navigates life in an RV

With eight people living under one roof, Floshea (@floshea_harrigan) and Kalil Harrigan’s fifth-wheel RV gives a whole new meaning to the term “full house.” On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their lively family’s RV, proving home is really where the heart is.
intheknow.com

Three-year-old’s unusual Halloween costume request stumps mom

A 3-year-old’s very specific Halloween costume request left his mother stumped — until she finally figured it out. When a toddler asks for a “Quetzalcoatlus costume,” unless you’re an expert in extinct species, it’s probably going to sound like baby babble. TikTok mom @sierramiller086 deciphered her son’s complex costume request and got the best reaction from the dino-loving kid.
intheknow.com

Grandma reacts to grandson’s tattoos with ‘re-ranking’: ‘Power move’

Parents should never pick favorites with their kids. But maybe grandparents have a little more wiggle room on that front. TikToker Dan LaMorte‘s grandmother literally “ranks” her adult grandchildren from 1 to 10 (favorite to least favorite). The best part is that she keeps score on a leaderboard, where any grandchild’s choice could have them moving up or down the ranks. When LaMorte got two new tattoos, he wasn’t sure if he’d lose his current standing.
intheknow.com

Fiancee refuses to change ‘super revealing’ Halloween costume plans: ‘This has never been a problem before’

A woman with body image issues could not believe her fiance’s reaction to her Halloween costume. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Her self-image didn’t become an issue in her four-year relationship — until she started to get some confidence back. When she decided to wear a Renaissance-style costume that she felt beautiful in, he disapproved.

