Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
techunwrapped.com
Galaxy S22 +: great price on the 256 GB model of the Samsung smartphone
During a limited-time promotional offer, Orange and Sosh are offering their respective customers the Galaxy S22+ for less than 660 euros. The price of the Samsung smartphone is obtained through an immediate discount, a cashback offer and a trade-in bonus. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Orange and Sosh, the...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what we want to see
Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.
Future Tech: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Is All Screen
This foldable OLED computer from Asus is a new type of laptop, but there's still a ways to go until it's ready for everyone.
Xiaomi's new Android tablet could be an iPad killer
Leaked specifications put the Redmi Pad firmly in iPad territory
Best Android smartwatch 2022
We love the Galaxy Watch 5, but there are so many other great smartwatch options for your phone. Here are our top picks!
NFL・
Samsung Galaxy Watch owners just got a useful free Tizen upgrade
Software update brings new watch faces and more to the Tizen smartwatch
How to back up your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet
Whether you're replacing your phone, sending it for repairs, or want to avoid losing your data in case you misplace or break your handset, backups are a quick and easy way to safeguard your apps, personal information, settings, and other content stored on your device. Samsung's Galaxy lineup is one...
Samsung says it’s investigating swelling batteries in Galaxy phones
YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss discovered recently that several Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones have started swelling up, a sign that the battery was failing. Like the handset in the image above. As a content creator, he had amassed an extensive collection of smartphones, but only the Samsung handsets exhibited the problem. It looks...
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7's flagship-grade processor, advanced display tech and battery size showcased ahead of the Android smartphone's launch
The Neo7 had been tipped to become a Dimensity 9000+-powered variation on iQOO's 2022 flagship smartphone formula prior to its official announcement; now, the Vivo sub-brand has gone ahead and confirmed this line of speculation ahead of its launch. iQOO also now asserts that this chipset will "join forces" with...
One UI 5 (Android 13) beta finally reaches the Galaxy Z Fold series, Note 20 devices
Samsung continues to expand the One UI 5 beta program, which now includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Note 20 series from 2020.
Benzinga
Samsung Touts Blockchain-Equipped Knox Matrix Security System For Smart Gadgets
Consumer electronics company Samsung launched a security system, dubbed The Knox Matrix system, for its smart gadgets. The system seeks to strengthen the security of a multi-device environment with each smart device monitoring others and sharing access information to make login processes easier. The Korean consumer electronics and software manufacturer...
CBS News
The best Samsung deals at Amazon's October Prime Day sale: 'The Frame' TVs, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday savings event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, is going on right now. As part of...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big discount in this early Black Friday deal
Step aside Apple Watch, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has some stunning Black Friday deals
Xiaomi Book S review: a solid 2-in-1 with Windows 11 on board
The Xiaomi Book S is an appealing Microsoft Surface alternative
The best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022
8.50/10 4. Nothing ear (1) The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for over a year, and it remains one of the most competitive smartphones, offering an excellent balance between performance, battery life, and camera features. That said, the S21 series, like other phones, benefit from connected devices, and wireless earbuds are among the best complimentary options you can pick up to elevate your smartphone experience.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
