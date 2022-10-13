ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets

If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
techunwrapped.com

Galaxy S22 +: great price on the 256 GB model of the Samsung smartphone

During a limited-time promotional offer, Orange and Sosh are offering their respective customers the Galaxy S22+ for less than 660 euros. The price of the Samsung smartphone is obtained through an immediate discount, a cashback offer and a trade-in bonus. Like the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Orange and Sosh, the...
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what we want to see

Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.
Android Police

How to back up your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet

Whether you're replacing your phone, sending it for repairs, or want to avoid losing your data in case you misplace or break your handset, backups are a quick and easy way to safeguard your apps, personal information, settings, and other content stored on your device. Samsung's Galaxy lineup is one...
BGR.com

Samsung says it’s investigating swelling batteries in Galaxy phones

YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss discovered recently that several Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones have started swelling up, a sign that the battery was failing. Like the handset in the image above. As a content creator, he had amassed an extensive collection of smartphones, but only the Samsung handsets exhibited the problem. It looks...
notebookcheck.net

iQOO Neo7's flagship-grade processor, advanced display tech and battery size showcased ahead of the Android smartphone's launch

The Neo7 had been tipped to become a Dimensity 9000+-powered variation on iQOO's 2022 flagship smartphone formula prior to its official announcement; now, the Vivo sub-brand has gone ahead and confirmed this line of speculation ahead of its launch. iQOO also now asserts that this chipset will "join forces" with...
Benzinga

Samsung Touts Blockchain-Equipped Knox Matrix Security System For Smart Gadgets

Consumer electronics company Samsung launched a security system, dubbed The Knox Matrix system, for its smart gadgets. The system seeks to strengthen the security of a multi-device environment with each smart device monitoring others and sharing access information to make login processes easier. The Korean consumer electronics and software manufacturer...
Android Police

The best wireless earbuds for Samsung Galaxy S21 in 2022

8.50/10 4. Nothing ear (1) The Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been out for over a year, and it remains one of the most competitive smartphones, offering an excellent balance between performance, battery life, and camera features. That said, the S21 series, like other phones, benefit from connected devices, and wireless earbuds are among the best complimentary options you can pick up to elevate your smartphone experience.
Android Police

Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks

Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
