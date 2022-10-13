Read full article on original website
New poll shows gubernatorial race will be a tight one
A new poll is showing Kari Lake holds a narrow lead over Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor's race.
Mike Pence praises Arizona for breaking through 'ceiling' on school choice
Former Vice President Mike Pence praises Arizona for leading the nation in educational freedom by expanding school choice legislation to all K-12 students.
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says
(The Center Square) - In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race
IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
Arizona’s Prop. 309 would change ID requirements for in-person and mail-in voting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Going to the polls on Election Day or sending your ballot by mail could soon have some new strings attached if Arizonans approve Prop 309 next month. Prop 309 would require a government-issued photo ID for anyone who votes in person. State Senator J.D. Mesnard (R-Chandler)...
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
The Great Divide: Lobbyist says 'Arizona has outgrown its government'
Early ballots are hitting mailboxes around the state in advance of the 2022 general election. And the conventional wisdom is that with Election Day less than a month away, an already contentious season will be downright vicious by November. We at The Show have struggled a bit with just how...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots
In a one-on-one interview, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said she made the right decision in not debating Kari Lake. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST. |. Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers...
Arizona poll finds Kelly leads Masters for Senate, Lake ahead in governor’s race
Democratic candidate Mark Kelly is leading in the race for Arizona’s Senate seat, while Republican nominee Kari Lake is ahead in the race for the governor’s mansion, according to a new poll released on Thursday. The InsiderAdvantage-Fox 10 poll showed both Kelly and Lake leading their opponents by...
What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained
Early voting has started in Arizona, and there are 10 propositions on the ballot. Photo by Jeremy Duda | Arizona Mirror The post What’s on your ballot? AZ 2022 general election initiatives explained appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Some of Katie Hobbs' supporters are concerned MAGA firebrand Kari Lake is outshining her low-key campaign
PHOENIX — In the homestretch of Arizona’s high-stakes contest for governor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has refused to debate her Republican opponent, MAGA firebrand Kari Lake, while also maintaining a low-key campaign schedule and facing being outspent on the airwaves in the closing weeks of the race.
‘You never forget’: Honoring Arizona’s veterans one flight at a time – Cronkite News
Photo: Arizona veterans gather for a group photo Wednesday at the World War II Memorial as part of their Honor Flight trip to Washington this week. (Photo by Emilee Miranda/Cronkite News) Arizona veteran James Byram Price stood at attention and stared straight ahead at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the names...
Special Coverage: Looking at Prop 400’s History, Impacts and Future
There are any number of reasons magazines rarely take on Special Coverage projects. The amount of time it takes to write everything is massive, and the time spent in research is often several times the writing time. They take up a lot of space. While that’s not nearly as great...
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
