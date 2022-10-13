Now introduce the daily maintenance of ubo CNC router engraving machine:. 1. The continuous running time is less than 10 hours a day, (water-cooled spindle) to ensure the cleanliness of the cooling water and the normal operation of the water pump, and the water-spindle motor must not be short of water, and the cooling water should be replaced regularly to prevent the water temperature from being too high. In winter, if the working environment temperature is too low, the water in the water tank can be replaced with antifreeze.

22 HOURS AGO