WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions

Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
Shapeyard Joins NVIDIA Inception Program for Startups

New York City, New York – October 15, 2022 – Magic Unicorn, the team behind Shapeyard, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements. Shapeyard is focused on providing a fixed set of tools for users to create 3D...
Top Dutch entrepreneur Huub Knapen looks to expand his Amazon course and outsourcing business to the international market.

Huub Knapen, the man behind Next Level B.V., stays on track to expand his Amazon course, which has benefited hundreds of students, workers and businesses. Huub Knapen, a leading entrepreneur, based in the Netherlands, is out to carve out his own name in the global industry by expanding his Amazon course and outsourcing business to the international market.
Intraoral Cameras Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 10.42%, estimates DelveInsight

Intraoral Cameras Market By Type (USB Cameras, Fiber Optic Cameras, And Wireless Cameras), By Product Type (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Sensor Technology (CMOS [Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor] And CCD [Charge Coupled Device]), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and by geography is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of dental/oral diseases worldwide and the technological advancements in product arena.
China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers

China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
How social media jump started EZ Home’s business

During today’s increasing inflation, everyone is forced to make the most of the things they already have at home. But in order to do so, people usually lack direction and do not know where to find cool yet useful DIYs for their homes in order to make their home look more stunning.
Application Hosting Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2027

“AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Rackspace (US), Microsoft (US), Liquid Web (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC Technology (Ireland), Apprenda (US), Navisite (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), Capgemini (France), DigitalOcean (US), Oracle (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bluehost (US), HostGator (US), Netmagic Solutions (India), GreenGeeks (US), Cloudways (Malta).”. Application Hosting Market by...
Daily Maintenance Of UBO CNC Router Engraving Machine

Now introduce the daily maintenance of ubo CNC router engraving machine:. 1. The continuous running time is less than 10 hours a day, (water-cooled spindle) to ensure the cleanliness of the cooling water and the normal operation of the water pump, and the water-spindle motor must not be short of water, and the cooling water should be replaced regularly to prevent the water temperature from being too high. In winter, if the working environment temperature is too low, the water in the water tank can be replaced with antifreeze.
Eco Solar Lights Introduces Eco-Friendly Solar Bollard Pathway Lights

Eco Solar Lights introduces its eco-friendly solar bollard light products for gardens and pathways. Solar bollard lights outdoors are designed to be used with different types of bollards or posts like concrete, stone, wood, or metal. They can also be used independently with a base for stability if required. These decorative lights are suitable for commercial and domestic use and come in a wide range of colors, including bold ones such as green, blue, and yellow.
Virtual Event Platform Market – Future Plans and Industry Growth with Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis

“6Connex(US), Cvent(US), Hopin(UK), Remo(US), Hubilo(US), Vfairs(US), BigMarker(US), Zoom(US), Microsoft(US), Cisco(US), Kestone(India), Accelevents(US), Whova(US), EventMobi(Canada), On24(US), Vconfex(India), Samaaro(India), Aventri(US), Intrado(US), Bizzabo(US), Airmeet(India), Attendify(India), Splas(US), HeySummit(UK), Pheedloop(Canada).”. Virtual Event Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size, End User (Corporations, Government, Education, Healthcare, Third Party Planner, Associations, Non-Profit) and Region –...
PetsAwesome launches The Biggest Online Pet Store With World-Class Pet Products

The e-commerce store is a pet owners’ paradise that helps them take care of their furry friends in style. PetsAwesome has recently launched an online pet store with a vast collection of pet products and accessories that pet lovers can shop for quickly from the comforts of their homes.
Domain Rooster Adds Web Hosting Plus to Its Product Lineup

In order to better reflect the product’s focus on enhanced site loading times, user usability, and server hardware upgrades, DomainRooster has rebranded its Business Hosting offering as “Web Hosting Plus.”. DomainRooster, a provider of web hosting and domain registration services, recently rebranded their Business Hosting offering as Web...
Ifcon Technology launched a SaaS platform for traders who use TradingView platform sending alerts to Telegram.

Ifcon Technology unveils TradingHook.com, a new SaaS that enables traders to receive instantaneous notifications over Telegram from TradingView alerts via webhook. TradingHook.com, a new SaaS from developed by Ifcon Technology, will enable traders to get immediate updates over Telegram. With only a few easy steps, it’s possible to have all TradingView alerts delivered directly to the user’s Telegram account. Without the complexity of navigating between applications, it is the quickest and, thus, most straightforward method to get Trading View notifications and Never missed any good trading opportunity again.
nftUSA.io Launches a New Platform For Crypto Investors, Collectors, and Artists

NftUSA.io is a premium NFT and crypto marketplace designed to launch and promote NFT collections of its members. The crypto space is booming, embracing dozens of fresh projects, marketplaces, tokens, and currencies each day. With sparked competition inspiring new creators to provide as much value to their customers as possible, many are searching for a dependable platform to showcase their tokens and collections.
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks

Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
Kaichain – The Architecture of Flawless Transaction

Kaichain is an upcoming blockchain network that overcomes the current flaws in major ecosystems, such as higher TPS, lower operational costs and environment-friendly transactions. Kaichain offers a solution to the scalability faced by all major blockchain networks as they struggle to support the massive adoption. Blockchain adoption has seen an...
With its grand launch, Zishirts is adding value to women clothing and accessories

Zishirts is a brand launching and providing big sales while providing one of the fastest shipping services with valuable prices. Consumers desire to stay fashionable, yet fashionable things nowadays are expensive, making people reconsider whether or not to purchase apparel and accessories. Zishirts provides a platform for clients to obtain trendy clothing and accessories without spending much money. This makes individuals feel relaxed because they won’t have to spend much money to keep in style while still looking and feeling well.
