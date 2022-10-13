Read full article on original website
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Tesla Model S Becomes A Hybrid, Never Uses Charger On 1,800-Mile Trip
The Warped Perception is known for its unusual Tesla mods. After strapping three mini-jet engines to the back of his Model S in order to improve its acceleration, channel host Matt Mikka is now addressing another problem he has with the vehicle - the fact that he has to stop and charge it.
Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat
Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’
AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
Discovery
Scientists in China Discover Rare Moon Crystal that Could Power Earth
A rare lunar crystal found on the near side of the moon is giving scientists hope of providing limitless power for the world – forever. The lunar crystal is made of material previously unknown to the scientific community and contains a key ingredient for the nuclear fusion process, a form of power generation that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars in the galaxy.
A major problem with fusion is solved leading us closer to a perpetual energy source
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wein) has found a way to control Type-I ELM plasma instabilities, which can melt the walls of fusion devices. The work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters and referenced at Phys.org.
Stanford scientists create a hybrid BRAIN by putting human neurons into baby RATS - and they've dubbed their creation a 'living laboratory'
Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to try to better understand diseases like autism and epilepsy. Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral grey area, because of fears animals may start to think more like humans as a result. But scientists argue that it’s the best...
MIT Engineers Discover That Tiny Particles Can Work Together to Generate an Oscillating Electrical Current for Microrobotics
MIT chemical engineers discovered that tiny particles are able to work together collectively to generate an oscillating electrical current capable of being harnessed for use in microrobotics. These microparticles performed a simple chemical reaction that enables them to interact with each other by forming and bursting tiny gas bubbles. When...
'Unsettling' photorealistic FPS has gamers convinced it's real-life footage
This new indie first-person shooter is causing a stir for its eerily realistic graphics and body-cam perspective, placing the player in the heart of the action amongst the abandoned buildings. A lot of the videos that we see on social media and news channels from body-cams are often ones of...
