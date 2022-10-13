Fiber laser welding machines have very good welding efficiency, and many people buy and use them because of this. But recently, some people find that the power of the purchased fiber laser welding machine has dropped significantly after a period of use, which is also a headache for work efficiency. In fact, any equipment will inevitably have such a situation after long-term use, so what is the reason for the power drop of the fiber laser welding machine? There are four main points!

22 HOURS AGO