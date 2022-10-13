ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Becomes A Hybrid, Never Uses Charger On 1,800-Mile Trip

The Warped Perception is known for its unusual Tesla mods. After strapping three mini-jet engines to the back of his Model S in order to improve its acceleration, channel host Matt Mikka is now addressing another problem he has with the vehicle - the fact that he has to stop and charge it.
Daily Mail

Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat

Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
getnews.info

Intraoral Cameras Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 10.42%, estimates DelveInsight

Intraoral Cameras Market By Type (USB Cameras, Fiber Optic Cameras, And Wireless Cameras), By Product Type (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Sensor Technology (CMOS [Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor] And CCD [Charge Coupled Device]), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and by geography is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of dental/oral diseases worldwide and the technological advancements in product arena.
Discovery

Scientists in China Discover Rare Moon Crystal that Could Power Earth

A rare lunar crystal found on the near side of the moon is giving scientists hope of providing limitless power for the world – forever. The lunar crystal is made of material previously unknown to the scientific community and contains a key ingredient for the nuclear fusion process, a form of power generation that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars in the galaxy.
getnews.info

What Is The Reason For The Power Drop Of The Fiber Laser Welding Machine

Fiber laser welding machines have very good welding efficiency, and many people buy and use them because of this. But recently, some people find that the power of the purchased fiber laser welding machine has dropped significantly after a period of use, which is also a headache for work efficiency. In fact, any equipment will inevitably have such a situation after long-term use, so what is the reason for the power drop of the fiber laser welding machine? There are four main points!
getnews.info

Ifcon Technology launched a SaaS platform for traders who use TradingView platform sending alerts to Telegram.

Ifcon Technology unveils TradingHook.com, a new SaaS that enables traders to receive instantaneous notifications over Telegram from TradingView alerts via webhook. TradingHook.com, a new SaaS from developed by Ifcon Technology, will enable traders to get immediate updates over Telegram. With only a few easy steps, it’s possible to have all TradingView alerts delivered directly to the user’s Telegram account. Without the complexity of navigating between applications, it is the quickest and, thus, most straightforward method to get Trading View notifications and Never missed any good trading opportunity again.
getnews.info

Daily Maintenance Of UBO CNC Router Engraving Machine

Now introduce the daily maintenance of ubo CNC router engraving machine:. 1. The continuous running time is less than 10 hours a day, (water-cooled spindle) to ensure the cleanliness of the cooling water and the normal operation of the water pump, and the water-spindle motor must not be short of water, and the cooling water should be replaced regularly to prevent the water temperature from being too high. In winter, if the working environment temperature is too low, the water in the water tank can be replaced with antifreeze.
getnews.info

China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers

China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
getnews.info

The Historic Global Rise Of Africa’s Digital Golden Coin

CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
getnews.info

Eco Solar Lights Introduces Eco-Friendly Solar Bollard Pathway Lights

Eco Solar Lights introduces its eco-friendly solar bollard light products for gardens and pathways. Solar bollard lights outdoors are designed to be used with different types of bollards or posts like concrete, stone, wood, or metal. They can also be used independently with a base for stability if required. These decorative lights are suitable for commercial and domestic use and come in a wide range of colors, including bold ones such as green, blue, and yellow.

