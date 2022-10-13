Read full article on original website
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 15th, 2022 – Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Porter Ranch Dental Studio Hands Over the Baton of Leadership to A Duo of Dynamic and Dedicated Dentists
The reins are being handed over to a new administration after months of planning and collaboration amongst the past and present owners of the dental studio. Porter Ranch Dental Studio is pleased to announce a change in its ownership as Dr. Alex Dolgov and Dr. Thu Hoang have become the new owners of the dental studio based in California. This handover was confirmed by the former owner, Dr. Bang Phan, who gracefully bowed out after faithfully serving the Porter Ranch Dental Studio. Dr. Phan’s model of selfless leadership and an incredible work ethic has left an indelible mark on Porter Ranch.
Writer Cosmos – An Honest Printing and Publishing Company Defeating Old Book Publishing Myths
Writer Cosmos is a full-scale book printing and publishing company focusing specifically on digital books (ebooks). The company has recently launched massive discounts on all its prominent services, including book writing, editing, proofreading, and book publishing, on different platforms. Talking to a senior Business Unit Manager at the firm, “You won’t believe it! We have many services available up to a 50% discount. Scores of customers are connecting with us each day and availing these awesome discounts. However, I am afraid we won’t be able to cater to too many customers as our resources are almost booked for the next few months. Still, there are a few spots left.”
“Parents Empower Parents” Launches Unique Online Education Platform For Parents
Members have access to life changing tools, empowering parents by providing parents approved life hacks. Solutions for stressed and overwhelmed parents all around the world. San Diego, California – October 17, 2022 – Parents are unique as a group that experience such a high degree of stress in their lives. There seems to always be added stressors. The Covid-19 Pandemic came along and added an overwhelming amount of stress and is still adding some, of which the aftermath is still very present. Add to that woes of Inflation, Family Finances, Putin’s War against Ukraine, searching for baby formula and other supply chain issues.
Lysando AG and Amicogen Inc. Sign General Development Agreement
TRIESENBERG, Liechtenstein--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Lysando AG – market leader in the field of antimicrobial proteins – has signed a general development agreement with Amicogen Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company and CDMO headquartered in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005089/en/ Lysando is constantly working on the development of new Artilysin®s.
LEONID Announces the Launch of $50MM LEONID Capital Management SPVIII, Investing in Ground Breaking Government Contract Finance Strategy
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – LEONID Capital Management (‘LCM’), a Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, has launched its third US Government Contract Finance investment fund, Leonid Capital Management SPV III. LCM offers true government contract financing in the form of term loans and revolving lines of credit based on the full, future value of contracts. With the successful close and deployment of their previous fund, the firm targets a $50 million close by December 15, 2022. Investment bank Bastiat Partners is leading the current capital raise effort.
Reward Token ‘Nanolife Africa’ launched to address healthcare concerns in Africa
Reward token, Nanolife Africa, helps address health care concerns in Africa. The development and sale of nano- and quantum-technology goods for the healthcare industry are supported by the reward token Nanolife Africa (XNLA). The major goals of XNLA are to provide a stable source of income for people in Africa and beyond using the most recent advancements in the field of digital currency and to contribute to the developing disruptive role of the fourth industrial revolution in addressing health care concerns in Africa.
Red Wolf Technology Joins Forces with Distribution Partner Injured Gadgets in the American Market
Red Wolf Technology is a premier American technology company and the developer of the Primo Polishing System™. The company has partnered with Injured Gadgets to distribute its mobile device repair products. As the new handset market cools and the secondary market heats up, services that add value to used...
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions
Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
The Historic Global Rise Of Africa’s Digital Golden Coin
CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
Four Leaf Introduces Innovative Slim Can Cooler Which is the Perfect Blend of Durability, Functionality, and Aesthetics to Keep Beverages Cold
The Four Leaf Can Cooler is an innovative addition to the world of home essentials products as it combines durability, functionality, and comfort in a single product. In recent years, the demand for drinkware products has risen, especially among women. Due to the rising popularity of hard seltzers and sparkling water, more and more female customers are choosing those drinks over other carbonated beverages. As a result, there has been an increase in the consumption of those beverages. In addition to that, new brands are constantly appearing on the market which makes it difficult for shoppers to choose what brand is reliable and trustworthy. Women want to drink in style but they also want products that are durable and reliable.
Dream Habitat Furniture Is Turning Houses into Homes with Their Distinct and Cost-effective Furniture Pieces
The furniture store prioritizes affordability and has inaugurated a simple and seamless financing option for customers with low credit. Moving into a new home is usually accompanied by joy and excitement from the members of the family, as such a change signals a fresh start and the opportunity to make new memories in a different location. This joy is often short-lived when the family is faced with the decision of setting up their home to meet their standards, goals, and style. A considerable percentage of designing the home revolves around the purchase of furniture that meets the desired aesthetic without breaking the bank. Dream Habitat Furniture is committed to easing this challenging aspect of interior design for all homes.
Polycarp Flowers Gets Featured on Reuters after Submitting “Fanny Brice in Funny Girl” for the Fleurs de Villes Show
Since its floral mannequin entry at the Fleurs de Villes show, Polycarp Flowers has become a sensation among florists and people looking for unique and beautiful bouquets with outstanding and thoughtful designs. Polycarp Flowers, a studio florist based in Summit, New Jersey has gained massive attention following the submission of...
Producer and DJ conspire with highly recognized industry artist to produce hot singles currently circulating and making an industry mark.
DJ Zee is a Dj and Producer from Atlanta, GA; who is currently producing the hit single for recording R& B artist Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign’s friends. DJ Zee has collaborated with several award winning music artists. Dj Zee was the primary DJ to Rapper Shawty Lo; and produced the new hit single “All On Me (featuring Ying Yang Twins & Dre R& B) he has continued to shape the music industry. Onward to the successful completion of the music project, his projects have been aired on leading radio stations and increased DJ Zee’s fanbase. Producing tracks that often contain catchy and powerful lyrics with a musical style that have dominated the hearts of many music lovers and organizers. As a result of Dj Zee’s hard work and outstanding performance, he has been awarded a lot of opportunities to grow in the industry, his hard work has gained him access to many invitations to appear at major music shows and concerts across the world. He is shaping the music industry and has continued to travel and make appearances!
Real Estate Investor And CEO Of Gen Strategy, LLC, Cheryl Gladney, Is Teaching Others How To Earn Money Off Of Investments During A Recession
Silicon Valley native, Cheryl Gladney, is teaching a course to help others learn how to invest. This stand-out entrepreneur is sharing her knowledge to the benefit of as many people as she can. Investing in real estate is a daunting task, even outside of a recession. It can feel like...
How To Apply For A Business Visa In The United States
Are you planning to travel to the United States for business? If so, you’ll need to apply for a business visa.At us visa online, we make the visa application process easy and hassle-free. We can help you obtain the necessary documentation and support you through every step of the application process.Visit our website today to learn more about our services or to begin your visa application. With our help, you’ll be able to obtain your business visa in no time.
Dr. Balayage welcomes people to One Salon, a premier hair salon in NYC.
“We are proud to service the New York Community with our highly experienced stylists.”. Arsen Kaziyev, also known as Dr. Balayage, a renowned hair stylist and leader in specialty color formulations and hair painting, is pleased to announce the expansion of his work with a new studio in New York. One Salon is an upscale New York hair salon that provides professional hair care to its clients. The services and products are designed to complement their well-regarded professional team of hair stylists.
How social media jump started EZ Home’s business
During today’s increasing inflation, everyone is forced to make the most of the things they already have at home. But in order to do so, people usually lack direction and do not know where to find cool yet useful DIYs for their homes in order to make their home look more stunning.
Authors Jeffrey Nichols and Stephen O Mahoney Have Received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Their Action / Adventure Graphic Novel Crude Awakenings
Crude Awakenings by Jeffrey Nichols and Stephen O Mahoney has been awarded the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for literary excellence. Their unique graphic novel is the perfect blend of action, humor, and history. The Literary Titan Gold Book Award is bestowed on Crude Awakenings for its excellent delivery of...
