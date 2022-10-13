Read full article on original website
The latest song ‘Succession In Deep’ by Murilo The4Continents is now available on Spotify
Murilo has released a song, “Succession In Deep,” smashing benchmarks and is a version of a song from the HBO series “Succession.”. Musician Murilo performs sets of House, Deep House, and Electro House that incorporate a wide range of global influences. Complex and layered rhythms are produced by blending Eastern and Western aesthetics. Murilo has a strong passion for the music he creates and currently holds DJ residencies at Ritual Beach Club in Bali and 1880 Singapore. He always works on different creative projects for outstanding reveals to his music community.
Producer and DJ conspire with highly recognized industry artist to produce hot singles currently circulating and making an industry mark.
DJ Zee is a Dj and Producer from Atlanta, GA; who is currently producing the hit single for recording R& B artist Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign’s friends. DJ Zee has collaborated with several award winning music artists. Dj Zee was the primary DJ to Rapper Shawty Lo; and produced the new hit single “All On Me (featuring Ying Yang Twins & Dre R& B) he has continued to shape the music industry. Onward to the successful completion of the music project, his projects have been aired on leading radio stations and increased DJ Zee’s fanbase. Producing tracks that often contain catchy and powerful lyrics with a musical style that have dominated the hearts of many music lovers and organizers. As a result of Dj Zee’s hard work and outstanding performance, he has been awarded a lot of opportunities to grow in the industry, his hard work has gained him access to many invitations to appear at major music shows and concerts across the world. He is shaping the music industry and has continued to travel and make appearances!
China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers
China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
PlayTogether Studio launches Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room
Game is the sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-nominated Mad Experiments: Escape Room. Award-winning video game creator PlayTogether has officially launched the all-new Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room. The game has been released on the Steam platform for PC, macOS, and Linux. Mad Experiments 2: Escape room is the sequel to the studio’s award-nominated and critically acclaimed first edition of the game released in 2020.
Authors Jeffrey Nichols and Stephen O Mahoney Have Received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Their Action / Adventure Graphic Novel Crude Awakenings
Crude Awakenings by Jeffrey Nichols and Stephen O Mahoney has been awarded the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for literary excellence. Their unique graphic novel is the perfect blend of action, humor, and history. The Literary Titan Gold Book Award is bestowed on Crude Awakenings for its excellent delivery of...
Birds of a Feather was chosen for a film adaptation project
Michele Wallace Campanelli’s book Birds of a Feather has been chosen for the film adaptation project. Birds of a Feather have been selected as the film adaptation project of Dreambooks Media Professionals. The company does this every quarter in a particular genre required by the film companies to whom they submit various stories. The company submits stories to small, big, or medium-sized companies.
Oronde Kairi launches Kickstarter Campaign for His Art Book
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, Oronde Kairi is a Philadelphia based Artist with an Aim to Inspire the World with His Art!. The Art of Oronde Kairi is an upcoming art book by a Philadelphia based artist Oronde Kairi. The artist is known for his paintings of abstracted, graphically stylized figures. These figures are inspired by the street art of his youth and his experiences growing-up in the 80’s. Moreover, the artist primarily focuses thematically on sports, jazz, poetry, pop culture, and the figure. To publish this art book worldwide, the artist has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous community support and backing.
