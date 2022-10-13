VIETDAI introduces its pet wipes with a hypoallergenic formula containing all-natural ingredients that help maintain healthy skin and pet coats. These products have been sold in over 30 countries in the world, and popular in Europe, North America, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. These wipes do not have harmful chemicals or dyes that can harm the pet’s skin and hair. Pet wipes can remove dirt from fur and can also be used to clean the animal’s paws. Pet wipes will leave the pet’s coat silky, soft, and shiny. These wipes contain aloe vera, which is excellent for animals with sensitive skin. In addition, Pet Wipes are specially formulated to be gentle on the pets’ skin. Pet Wipes will leave the pet smelling great even after a long day out doing whatever it is that they like to do. The hypoallergenic formula is specifically designed for dogs, cats, and other furry friends, so pet owners know it will work on all breeds and sizes.

15 HOURS AGO