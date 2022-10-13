Read full article on original website
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team
You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
Important decisions the Dodgers need to make this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a franchise-record 111 wins during the regular season, the Dodgers’ hopes of winning a second World Series title in three seasons came to a disappointing end with a 5-3 loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store?
SAN DIEGO -- How can they possibly top that? How on earth do you produce an encore to a dragon-slaying?. The Padres would sure like to find out. When the dust settled on their history-making upset of the Dodgers on Saturday night, this much was suddenly abundantly clear: The Padres have a legitimate chance to win the whole dang thing.
Locked-in Cole steps up to steer Yanks, ALDS to Game 5
CLEVELAND -- The most crucial challenge of pitching in the postseason, Gerrit Cole was saying earlier this week, is to “cut through the noise and find your focus.” It would be difficult to conjure a more demanding situation than the one his Yankees faced as they took the field on Sunday, needing a victory to keep their season alive and force the American League Division Series back to New York.
Yankees' Gerrit Cole scoffs at Josh Naylor's home run celebration: 'It's cute'
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole didn't care much for the home run celebration of Cleveland Guardians DH Josh Naylor, who did the 'rock the baby' motion around the bases.
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big-league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
St. Louis Cardinals mourn loss of Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter
Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame pitcher well-remembered for closing out the St. Louis Cardinals' 1982 World Series title, has died at the age of 69.
Inside 'pure elation' of Cronenworth's NLDS-winning hit
SAN DIEGO -- Jake Cronenworth may never have to pay for a drink in San Diego again. Cronenworth’s game-winning, two-run single off left-hander Alex Vesia capped a stunning five-run rally in the seventh inning that propelled the Padres to a wild 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night at Petco Park, sending San Diego to its first NL Championship Series appearance in 24 years.
LA's historic season ends in NLDS heartbreak
SAN DIEGO -- Back in March, with a roster filled with superstars, manager Dave Roberts volunteered a prediction. He guaranteed that the Dodgers were going to win the 2022 World Series. For six months, Roberts looked as if he would be right. The Dodgers set a franchise record with 111...
At long last! Padres stun Dodgers, reach NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- They've waited a long, long time for this particular moment of catharsis in San Diego:. The playoffs. The Dodgers. A packed house at Petco Park with everything on the line. The Padres sure did make it dramatic, didn't they?. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday,...
The 7 best moments from a wild day of baseball
Did you watch all of that? Did you watch all of that? We all thought last Saturday was crazy (the one with the first Oscar Gonzalez walk-off hit), but yesterday was perhaps even wilder. We had a walk-off. We had an inside-the-park homer. We had multiple late-inning comebacks. We had multiple eliminations. We had SpongeBob.
Lawlar relishes chance to play in future home park
PHOENIX – For the first time since the D-backs selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Jordan Lawlar jogged out to shortstop at Chase Field for game action on Saturday. Lawlar, MLB’s No. 12 prospect, laced a two-run double in the top of the second...
A liability no more, 'pen has pushed Phils to NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Dramatic moments call for dramatic music. Seranthony Domínguez’s wife, Sarahi, knows this. Her husband became the Phillies’ most trusted reliever earlier this season. Phils manager Rob Thomson never named him the closer, but Domínguez appeared regularly in the game’s biggest moments. Los Dos Carnales’ “Mis Raíces” played every time Domínguez left the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. It is a popular song from the Mexican band, but when he exited the bullpen for the ninth inning Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the “Game of Thrones” theme played instead.
Hopeful in Seattle: Mariners pitching has bright future
SEATTLE -- It took 21 years for the Mariners to bring postseason baseball back to Seattle. After George Kirby left the mound to a hero's roar at the end of the seventh inning, it took what felt like another 21 years to finish. Kirby’s brilliance was long forgotten by the...
Bolstered by 'electric' crowd, Padres push Dodgers to edge
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres are one win away from slaying that dragon up the freeway -- and they might not even need to make a trip back up Interstate 5 to do it. Petco Park's first playoff game before fans in 16 years brought the goods. San Diego packed the place well before first pitch, gold towels waving and a cacophony of noise from the outset.
Another RISP 0-fer has Dodgers facing elimination
SAN DIEGO -- When the Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman in the offseason, a “best lineup ever?” graphic popped up on MLB Network. It was a valid question and something the entire baseball world was wondering. Through 162 games of the regular season, the Dodgers’ lineup proved to be...
Phils knock out reigning-champ Braves, reach 1st NLCS since '10
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies just wanted to get in. Just make the playoffs. Then see what happens. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET on FS1. See what happened? The Phillies beat the Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, 8-3, to clinch their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2010. They blasted “Going Back to Cali” in the clubhouse as champagne sprayed everywhere, because they know they will fly to California on Sunday. They sang “Dancing on My Own” after that, because that’s just what they do when they win.
What went right -- and wrong -- for the '22 Rays
ST. PETERSBURG -- This season was ultimately a letdown for the Rays. They won 86 games, with their lowest winning percentage since 2017. They finished third in the American League East and had their earliest postseason exit ever, going out after two games in the AL Wild Card Series. But...
Where do the Brewers go from here?
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The 2022 Brewers got off to the best 50-game start in franchise history, then went 54-58 the rest of the way and missed the postseason for the first time in five years.
Get ready for a 4-game day, with 3 clinches possible
We’re living the dream on Saturday: Four games. There’s actually a possibility we could have four more on Sunday, though that will require some teams to win elimination games. But yes. Four games. Do not leave your couch, it’s all right in front of you, you don’t have...
