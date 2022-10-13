PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies just wanted to get in. Just make the playoffs. Then see what happens. • NLCS Game 1, presented by loanDepot: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET on FS1. See what happened? The Phillies beat the Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, 8-3, to clinch their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2010. They blasted “Going Back to Cali” in the clubhouse as champagne sprayed everywhere, because they know they will fly to California on Sunday. They sang “Dancing on My Own” after that, because that’s just what they do when they win.

