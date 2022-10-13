ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday

Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
PHS rock painted red, white, blue by Class of ’72

The Perry High School Class of 1972 brought their 50-year class reunions festivities to a close Saturday afternoon by painting the PHS school rock at 18th and McKinley streets. The students from a class that used to paint the town red gathered to paint the school rock red, white and...
Troy Winters of Waukee

Troy Winters, 60, of Waukee and formerly of Perry passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family in Waukee, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held in November, with date and times announced at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Tommi Winters...
WAUKEE, IA
Glenwood sweeps Hawkeye Ten crowns

HARLAN — Glenwood captured both varsity team championships at Thursday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference cross country meet held at Harlan Golf and Country Club. Glenwood finished with seven runners in the top 16 of the boys race in finishing with 38 points. Lewis Central edged St. Albert for runner-up with 75 points. The Creston boys were 10th at 266, just 10 points behind Shenandoah’s ninth-place finish.
Iowa Football: Where’s The Beef?

BREAKING: The Iowa offense is really bad. Like really bad. I know: this is not exactly shocking news, right? It is the dominant storyline of this season for Iowa and it pretty much has to be — Iowa has an outstanding defense and great special teams, but the entire season is being torpedoed because the Hawkeyes can’t even put together a below-average offense, but rather one of the worst in modern Big Ten history.
Iowans for Ukrainians holding Sunflower Gala to raise money for Ukraine

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans for Ukrainians is holding a Sunflower Gala to raise money for Ukraine. They hope to raise $20,000 at the gala. The group started raising money for Ukraine back in the spring with bake sales. Over the course of three bake sales, they raised $25,000. Now Iowans for Ukrainians is officially registered as a 501(c)(3) charity.
Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting father

A Perry man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting his father in the home. Shane Tylor Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Thursday, when the 66-year-old victim reported to the Perry Police...
