Read full article on original website
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Burn ban lifted through Thursday
Lampasas County Judge Randy Hoyer on Monday lifted the county’s burn ban through 6 p.m. Oct. 20. The Lampasas County Commissioners Court may consider whether to reissue an order banning outdoor burning when it convenes on Oct. 24.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
October sales tax receipts up across Lampasas County
Lampasas County entities that receive sales tax rebates all showed double-digit growth in the monthly economic indicator this period. The city of Lampasas was up 14% for October, Lometa was up 13%, Kempner recorded a 23% gain, and Lampasas County collected 20% more this month than in October 2021. The year-to-date collections remain high for those entities, as well. With just two months…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Historical Commission to observe Archaeology Month
The Lampasas County Historical Commission will observe Archaeology Month in Texas on Oct. 24 with a program at 6:30 p.m. at the Lampasas Public Library. Boyce Cabaniss will offer a program as a follow-up to the one he presented last year that was well received. The program will feature artifacts from local digs that include the basements of old historic buildings. He also will answer questions…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas High School student sets positive example
Asmall act of kindness left a big impression in the Lampasas community recently. A post from Sept. 30 on a social media forum received notable attention and positive reactions, as people celebrated the quiet service of Lampasas High School student AJ Rosales. The post, by Jesenika Perry, detailed how the 17-year-old senior always cleaned up the bleachers after volleyball games. Perry’s post was…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lometa struggles with another state-ranked opponent
Lometa welcomed the fourth top-10 team of the season to Hornet Field Friday night but couldn’t keep up with the May Tigers. The Hornets fell 54-6 and begin district play at 0-2. Game plan changes for the Hornets proved semieffective, but they lacked consistency. Lometa turned the ball over three times with interceptions. “We knew going into this that it was going to be a difficult game on the…
Comments / 0