85th International Crowley Rice Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
If you are from the small town of Crowley, you know that one of the biggest and long awaited events is the Annual International Rice Festival. The Facebook countdowns are wrapping up, finishing touches are being put on outfits, and the Wayne Toups is blasting in cars all over town.
The Who’s Who Of Swamp Pop Music Invade Lake Charles For Big Show Oct. 22
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, get ready! The Swamp Pop Gala is coming to Lake Charles Saturday, October 22nd. The show will feature the who's who of Louisiana Swamp Pop music. The artists set to perform that day are Swamp pop legends that have been recording and performing for decades....
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Lake Charles Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day
Who can resist those adorable Halloween costumes they put in the center of every aisle at pet stores (so that you can't avoid them)? Not me! I bought two of the cutest costumes for my American Bull Terriers and need a place to bring them so they could strut their stuff.
Lake Charles American Press
LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’
In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana
There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
92.9 The Lake Game OF The Week: St. Louis vs South Lafourche
We'll be live in Sulphur this Friday for the 92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel and Wilson Attorneys At Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”
Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
Best Places In Lake Charles For A Cup Of Coffee On A Cold Day
There's nothing better than a hot cup of coffee on a cold winter's day. But, what places in Lake Charles make the best cup of Joe?. We polled our listeners on Facebook plus our mobile app and asked them where their favorite place in Lake Charles was to drink a cup of coffee.
Travel Journalist Does Amazing Job Highlighting Lake Charles
When it comes to Southwest Louisiana, there truly is no place like home. As explained in the video below SWLA was more like a no-man land, where the south meets the west. This is mainly because this part of Louisiana wasn't part of the state, but rather the frontier between the United States and Spain.
KPLC TV
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
Chicken Salad Chick in Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!
We first heard about the famous Chicken Salad Chick coming to Lake Charles a month or two ago. What started out of a home kitchen has grown into a large franchise offering a wide variety of homemade-style chicken salads. The Lake Charles location is part of over 230 stores nationwide.
Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced
Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
KPLC TV
UPDATE: Records indicate LCPD made contact with man before he was shot at by officer on 7th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - 7News has learned new details following the discovery of three bodies in a 7th Street home last week. Lake Charles Police told 7News they responded to the home after someone reported a naked man waving a gun at the residence. The man who died after...
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 13, 2022, detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street.
