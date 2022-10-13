Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Triple H Discusses White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque gave some insight into the planning that led into Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, Triple H said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Chris Jericho Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With AEW
Chris Jericho will stay with AEW for the next three years as he has signed a contract extension with the company that would bring him through 2025. Variety reported the news today. AEW later confirmed it with the following press release:. October 18, 2022 –Tony Khan announced that Chris Jericho,...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Rhea Ripley Will Compete On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Rhea Ripley will compete on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Cora Jade asked Ripley to be Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” opponent this week ahead of their Halloween Havoc match. Ripley happily obliged.
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
Frankie Kazarian To Relinquish X-Division Title On This Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
On this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Frankie Kazarian will relinquish the X-Division Championship. This is because Kazarian has picked “Option C” for getting a shot at the World Title. You can check out the updated lineup for this Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on...
PCO & Bret Hart Reunite (Photo), Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Set For This Weekend
Impact Wrestling will be holding another set of TV tapings this weekend. The tapings will take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, NV. PCO reunited with Bret “Hitman” Hart over the weekend. The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter to share a photo of the meeting, which you can see below:
Jeff Hardy Ordered To Be In Court This Week, Free Meet & Greet With Tony Khan
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan will be doing a meet and greet this Thursday at 4:30 PM ET in Jacksonville, FL. The meet and greet will be free for all fans who have purchased a ticket for Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the...
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
WWE RAW News – Big Title Match Set For Next Week, Dominik Mysterio Gets Upset Win
We’ve got a big title match set for next week’s episode of RAW. During this week’s broadcast, it was announced that Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship will be taking place next week. As of this writing, this is the only match announced...
Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels “Always Talk” About Montreal
WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels have been able to put their past issues behind them, and can now speak openly about Montreal. In 1997, Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWF Championship when Michaels locked him in the Sharpshooter and Vince McMahon called for the bell to ring.
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Where He Got His Ring Name From, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was a recent guest on the “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast. Steamboat began his professional wrestling career by working under his birth name of Richard Blood. When asked about getting a name change, Steamboat said it was Eddie Graham who switched his name because the latter said his real name wouldn’t work as a babyface.
Bret Hart Calls Jerry Lawler The Greatest Villain In Wrestling
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has praised his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, calling the Memphis legend the greatest villain in wrestling. Lawler, one of the most decorated champions of all time, feuded with Bret sporadically from 1993 to 1995, culminating in a Kiss My Foot match at King of the Ring 1995, which Hart won.
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card, NJPW Conflict
Pwinsider is reporting that Karl Anderson is currently booked to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo for New Japan Pro Wrestling on the same day as WWE Crown Jewel. It’s worth noting that it is a 16-plus hour flight from Riyadh to Tokyo so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out given the fact that The O.C. are booked for a match on the show.
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
