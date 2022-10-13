ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)

WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX

Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance

Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
PHOENIX, AZ
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Has No Idea What Happened With Doomed WWE Return

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is just as confused as fans as to why his return to WWE did not pan out. Smith, the son of the British Bulldog, returned to WWE last year but had one untelevised match before his release in November. Speaking to ‘The Total BeezSheez Show,’ Smith...
Triple H Discusses White Rabbit Project Setting Up Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

WWE head of creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque gave some insight into the planning that led into Bray Wyatt’s return to the company. Speaking to The Wrap on Monday, Triple H said they discussed how to bring Wyatt back “in the most engaging way possible.” He didn’t say how much Wyatt was involved in the planning.
Chris Jericho Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With AEW

Chris Jericho will stay with AEW for the next three years as he has signed a contract extension with the company that would bring him through 2025. Variety reported the news today. AEW later confirmed it with the following press release:. October 18, 2022 –Tony Khan announced that Chris Jericho,...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Spoken To Nick Khan About Purchasing WWE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken to Nick Khan about purchasing WWE but isn’t confident that the role is for him. The Brahma Bull is no stranger to being a business owner, as he runs his movie studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions,’ and is the owner of the XFL.
Rhea Ripley Will Compete On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley will compete on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Cora Jade asked Ripley to be Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” opponent this week ahead of their Halloween Havoc match. Ripley happily obliged.
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series

All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
MARYLAND STATE
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name

WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels “Always Talk” About Montreal

WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels have been able to put their past issues behind them, and can now speak openly about Montreal. In 1997, Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWF Championship when Michaels locked him in the Sharpshooter and Vince McMahon called for the bell to ring.
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Reveals Where He Got His Ring Name From, More

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was a recent guest on the “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast. Steamboat began his professional wrestling career by working under his birth name of Richard Blood. When asked about getting a name change, Steamboat said it was Eddie Graham who switched his name because the latter said his real name wouldn’t work as a babyface.
FLORIDA STATE
Bret Hart Calls Jerry Lawler The Greatest Villain In Wrestling

Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has praised his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, calling the Memphis legend the greatest villain in wrestling. Lawler, one of the most decorated champions of all time, feuded with Bret sporadically from 1993 to 1995, culminating in a Kiss My Foot match at King of the Ring 1995, which Hart won.
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card, NJPW Conflict

Pwinsider is reporting that Karl Anderson is currently booked to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo for New Japan Pro Wrestling on the same day as WWE Crown Jewel. It’s worth noting that it is a 16-plus hour flight from Riyadh to Tokyo so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out given the fact that The O.C. are booked for a match on the show.
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...

