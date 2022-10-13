Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 0–60 mph, ¼-Mile Tested: The Quickest SL Ever
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL63 is being billed as both the comfiest and sportiest SL yet. To prove its point, the AMG team brags that its 577-hp roadster can rocket to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds, and we were more than happy to test that claim. Getting...
CAR AND DRIVER
Mercedes EQE Electric SUV Is a Classy New Choice for Luxury-EV Buyers—and There'll Be an AMG Version
Mercedes-Benz has revealed its answer to the Audi e-tron and BMW iX. The EQE SUV range will initially include three models, and an AMG model will launch in 2024. Built in Alabama, the EQE SUV will arrive in showrooms in 2023. Unveiled ahead of the 2022 Paris auto show, the...
MotorAuthority
2025 BMW M5 spy shots and video: Hybrid power set for redesigned super sedan
BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, which is set to be the first in the nameplate's history to feature electrification. It's expected to start sales in 2024, or about a year later than the redesigned 5-Series on which it is based. This points to it arriving as a 2025 model.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertrucks Arrive At Giga Texas Under Wraps
Late last week, Tesla fan and drone photographer Joe Tegtmeyer spotted two "new" Tesla Cybertrucks at Giga Texas. He tweeted that they were Cybertruck prototypes, which makes sense at this point. However, they were covered. The covers were certainly not enough to hide what was underneath, but probably just there for protection from the elements. That said, it wasn't clear if they were working copies of just bodies.
insideevs.com
Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022
This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Is More of a Track Monster
Arms races inevitably lead to the creation of overpowered weapons systems. That principle also applies to high-performance SUVs, such as the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Lamborghini began work on it well ahead of the introduction of the Aston Martin DBX 707 and the announcement of the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue, so the Performante technically isn't a response to either. But the turned-up Urus is aimed at the same crowd: cash-flush buyers who aren't satisfied with merely fast and want to skip straight to fastest.
Top Speed
This Electric Mini Bike Will Make You Forget The Honda Grom
The mini bike segment has been largely dominated by the Honda Grom. But with electrification on the horizon, the Honda is now facing a serious threat from a cleaner, silent electric bike called the Tromox Ukko S. Not only does the latter look sexier, it boasts more ponies and features to leave the Grom in the dust.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Is the Brand's $300K Hand-Built Flagship EV
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq debuts as the most extravagant and expensive model the brand has ever built. The electric Celestiq is an avant-garde, four-seater hatchback that's made by hand and built to order. Cadillac fits every model with an expected 600 horsepower, an estimated 300 miles of range, and a...
CAR AND DRIVER
Electric Car Maintenance: Everything You Need to Know
Electric motors have far fewer moving parts than internal combustion engines. This means electric cars often require far less maintenance (and can be cheaper to operate) than their gas-burning counterparts. Still, EVs require regular maintenance. Related Stories. This includes familiar tasks such as rotating the tires, replacing various fluids, and...
Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles
Here's a look at the 2022 Lexus NX and the reasons why it's the only luxury SUV on Consumer Reports' list of the top-rated hybrid vehicles. The post Only 1 Luxury SUV Makes Consumer Reports’ List of the Top-Rated Hybrid Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
teslarati.com
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
Comments / 0