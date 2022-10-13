ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Is Florida's Most Haunted House

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkAA2_0iXvs2he00
Photo: Getty Images

When spooky season comes around, many people jump at the chance for thrilling, terror-themed adventures , from venturing into scary spaces to celebrating at costume parties. The creepiest haunted houses aren't the ones that come and go every Halloween -- it's the real homes with disturbing tales .

If you're looking for a good scare this season, House Beautiful has plenty of recommendations. The website pinpointed the best haunted houses in every state.

The Riddle House in West Palm Beach is Florida's spookiest haunted house!

It was originally built in 1905 by construction workers under Henry Flagler , an industrialist who helped built some of Florida's Atlantic coast. The building now resides in Yesteryear Village, a historical park within the South Florida Fairgrounds. Writers provided more history about this abode:

"This property was once a funeral home, so it almost goes without saying that there's a lot of mysterious (and ghostly) activity here. One of the more famous ghosts is named Joseph and worked for the home's owner, Karl Riddle. Joseph had sadly died by suicide in the home. Allegedly, his spirit occasionally attacks those he feels are on his turf."

Check out House Beautiful 's full list of creepy haunted houses .

Comments / 31

Andria Van Syckel
3d ago

Do either of you live in Florida? I am proud to be a Floridian. We have a free state because of Ron DeSantis. Unlike alot of Americans we are allowed to make choices for ourselves. In today's world where we have a puppet cluelessly dancing and falling around the Whitehouse we should be so lucky.

Reply(14)
21
Related
Evie M.

This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

The Best Towns To Visit At Christmastime In Florida

Is there anything better than December in Florida? The tens of millions of visitors who flock to the Sunshine State each year when their own states are overcast think not. Still, while the winter weather—which seldom drops cooler than "chilly"—is flawless, one could conceivably complain that Florida is not the most festive state to visit when the most wonderful time of the year rolls around. But that's not the case in these towns, where the Christmas spirit is alive and well—even if snow never falls and reindeer sightings are rare.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
103GBF

Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean

Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded

APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?

Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL
country1025.com

“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts

And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy