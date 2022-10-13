ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iowa.media

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting father

A Perry man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting his father in the home. Shane Tylor Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Thursday, when the 66-year-old victim reported to the Perry Police...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday

Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Troy Winters of Waukee

Troy Winters, 60, of Waukee and formerly of Perry passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family in Waukee, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held in November, with date and times announced at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Tommi Winters...
WAUKEE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbandale, IA
Crime & Safety
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
City
Dallas, IA
iowa.media

Iowa Football: Where’s The Beef?

BREAKING: The Iowa offense is really bad. Like really bad. I know: this is not exactly shocking news, right? It is the dominant storyline of this season for Iowa and it pretty much has to be — Iowa has an outstanding defense and great special teams, but the entire season is being torpedoed because the Hawkeyes can’t even put together a below-average offense, but rather one of the worst in modern Big Ten history.
AMES, IA
iowa.media

Glenwood sweeps Hawkeye Ten crowns

HARLAN — Glenwood captured both varsity team championships at Thursday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference cross country meet held at Harlan Golf and Country Club. Glenwood finished with seven runners in the top 16 of the boys race in finishing with 38 points. Lewis Central edged St. Albert for runner-up with 75 points. The Creston boys were 10th at 266, just 10 points behind Shenandoah’s ninth-place finish.
HARLAN, IA
iowa.media

Perry Lions Club launches annual eyeglasses recycling program

The Perry Lions Club has launched it annual eyeglasses collection. The Lions ask the public to donate glasses that are no longer used to the eyeglass recycling program. The recycled glasses will be donated to needy people in third world countries and the U.S. The glasses collected by the Perry...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

PHS rock painted red, white, blue by Class of ’72

The Perry High School Class of 1972 brought their 50-year class reunions festivities to a close Saturday afternoon by painting the PHS school rock at 18th and McKinley streets. The students from a class that used to paint the town red gathered to paint the school rock red, white and...
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Porn#Violent Crime
iowa.media

Our Address in the Universe

Doctor James R Paulson will present a session entitled “Our Address in the Universe” as part of the ongoing Bucket Course series held at the Caulkins room of Drake Community Library on October 26, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. The session is free and open to the public. Commenting about...
GRINNELL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy