Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting father
A Perry man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting his father in the home. Shane Tylor Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Thursday, when the 66-year-old victim reported to the Perry Police...
Garage destroyed by fire early Sunday
Fire destroyed a garage at a house on south Third Street in Perry early Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 532 Third St., which was reported about 3:45 a.m. as “fully engulfed.”. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and confirmed the engulfed structure was vacant.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay...
Troy Winters of Waukee
Troy Winters, 60, of Waukee and formerly of Perry passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family in Waukee, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be held in November, with date and times announced at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Tommi Winters...
Iowa Football: Where’s The Beef?
BREAKING: The Iowa offense is really bad. Like really bad. I know: this is not exactly shocking news, right? It is the dominant storyline of this season for Iowa and it pretty much has to be — Iowa has an outstanding defense and great special teams, but the entire season is being torpedoed because the Hawkeyes can’t even put together a below-average offense, but rather one of the worst in modern Big Ten history.
Glenwood sweeps Hawkeye Ten crowns
HARLAN — Glenwood captured both varsity team championships at Thursday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference cross country meet held at Harlan Golf and Country Club. Glenwood finished with seven runners in the top 16 of the boys race in finishing with 38 points. Lewis Central edged St. Albert for runner-up with 75 points. The Creston boys were 10th at 266, just 10 points behind Shenandoah’s ninth-place finish.
Perry Lions Club launches annual eyeglasses recycling program
The Perry Lions Club has launched it annual eyeglasses collection. The Lions ask the public to donate glasses that are no longer used to the eyeglass recycling program. The recycled glasses will be donated to needy people in third world countries and the U.S. The glasses collected by the Perry...
PHS rock painted red, white, blue by Class of ’72
The Perry High School Class of 1972 brought their 50-year class reunions festivities to a close Saturday afternoon by painting the PHS school rock at 18th and McKinley streets. The students from a class that used to paint the town red gathered to paint the school rock red, white and...
Our Address in the Universe
Doctor James R Paulson will present a session entitled “Our Address in the Universe” as part of the ongoing Bucket Course series held at the Caulkins room of Drake Community Library on October 26, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. The session is free and open to the public. Commenting about...
