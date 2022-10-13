Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Santa Fe this year? This post covers Christmas Santa Fe 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Santa Fe, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to hold Fall Festival Saturday October 22
The City of Rio Rancho announced it will hold the Rio Rancho Fall Festival at Campus Park in City Center on Saturday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. According to the event notice, City Center will be decorated to celebrate the fall...
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Employee Journey
Levine Rascon quietly stocks the shelves of Joy Junction’s thrift store in midtown Albuquerque. The job may seem like an ordinary gig for a young, twenty-something. However, for Rascon, it represents a victory in the battle against homelessness. Having spent a month on the streets of Albuquerque after being...
KRQE News 13
Rio Grande Community Farm invites you to their annual Maize Maze festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Community Farm turns 25 years old this year, and to celebrate they are inviting the community to join them this weekend for two fun-filled days at their annual Maize Maze Fall Festival. An event that the whole family can enjoy, happening Oct.15-16. From...
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
KRQE News 13
‘Bike Thru Burque’ is back this fall
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is collaborating with Bohannan Huston and ABQ CiQlovia to put on Bike Thru Burque Week! This week features digital and in-person events including a photo contest, riding challenges, kids challenges, and much more. Bike Thru Burque got started in 2020, for...
2022 Assistance Fair helps Albuquerque community with paying bills, obtaining clothes, diapers, flu shots
Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many.
rrobserver.com
Halloween highly anticipated this year
Halloween Decorations in Northern Meadows, Corrales, and Bernalillo.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Since last year’s Halloween was kind of a bust, this year people are excited for tricks and treats. Several houses have already decorated for Halloween and the displays are full of fun, spookiness, and recognizable characters. There will be a...
Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
Lanes closing for Canyon Ranch Bridge project
The closure will be about half a mile long.
New video shows arrest of suspected killer of Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner
New video shows an arrest of the suspected killer of the Giovanni's Pizzeria owner; an arrest that should've kept Sylvan Alcachupas in jail at the time of the murder. New Mexico State Police lapel video shows the career criminal does not seem at all fazed by the prospect of adding to his rap sheet.
Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
Multiple fire agencies battle Lake Arthur fire in early morning hours
Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Get a taste of the Spaghetti & Westerns Festival, screen the Albuquerque Chinese American Film Festival, view Native jewelry, dance over to the Zoot Suit Pachanga & Car Show, and dig into the New Mexico Archaeology Fair. 1 Go West(ern). Northern New Mexico and southern Colorado combine forces to celebrate...
rrobserver.com
APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ bust
An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and more than $11,000 cash. Rebecca Atkins of the Albuquerque Police Department said Richard Baca, who just turned 17, and 28-year-old Andres Armijo are facing drug trafficking charges.
rrobserver.com
Rainy again, get ready for colder days
After a cold and wet weekend today is much of the same. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Another cool and rainy day expected for most areas.”. Fall is a beautiful time of year. There are pretty fall colors everywhere, Halloween is around the corner and in New Mexico it is chilly.
KRQE News 13
Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward
Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP …. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Bernalillo County approves funding to help businesses …. Bernalillo County approves funding to help...
Motion filed to order witnesses to testify in fatal River of Lights crash case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the latest legal move in the case of the fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya outside the River Of Lights last year. On December 12th, police say Sergio Almanza was driving an ATV illegally on public streets when he sped through a stop light, hitting and killing Bhattacharya and injuring his father […]
