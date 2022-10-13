ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

KRQE News 13

Las Alamos gas purging begins Tuesday

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Gas purging will start in Los Alamos Tuesday as part of a natural gas system improvement project. Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, the purging of natural gas from the newly-installed pipeline will happen on Rover Boulevard and State Road 4. According to officials, purging is necessary to pressurize the new system. […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque rolls out new plan to address housing crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is rolling out a new plan to address the ongoing housing crisis. The overall goal of the Housing Forward Albuquerque Plan is to increase the housing supply. To do that, the city is proposing a $5 million fund to convert unused commercial office space into roughly 1,000 residential units by 2025. They […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation

Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation. Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing …. Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation. Officials, residents meeting in Mora to talk wildfire …. Officials, residents meeting in Mora to talk wildfire assistance. Judge grants...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward

Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP …. Trial for man accused of DWI, crashing into NMSP vehicle to go forward. Bernalillo County approves funding to help businesses …. Bernalillo County approves funding to help...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Experts discuss fentanyl crisis at Albuquerque Convention Center

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – City, county, and state leaders art trying to work together to address the fentanyl crisis. The Keep NM Alive campaign had a community discussion at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It featured more than 40 experts talking about the cause and consequences of fentanyl use, as well as resources for families dealing with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
corralescomment.com

Sandoval Signpost gets new owner

The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare Department accepting dog house donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is accepting donations of dog houses. The department says they will be used in their community dog house program. The program provides families with dog houses who can not afford adequate shelter for their pets. They say they are accepting new or gently used medium to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Political sparks fly over run-up to murder case in Roswell

A screenshot of a television ad that highlighted the case of Christopher Beltran and blamed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for his early release before he went on to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2021. (Used with permission of the Republican Governors’ Association) During this week’s gubernatorial debate, a Roswell murder...
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

High-speed internet finally coming to Socorro

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Groundwork on fiber optic internet cable started on Monday in Socorro. TDS Telecom is laying wire as it works to provide high-speed internet to residents. The Socorro mayor says the city has been trying to get broadband internet for 15 years. Officials were trying to get federal grants for the project, but hose […]
SOCORRO, NM

