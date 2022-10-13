Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole and Tyler Breeze recently teased reuniting with Xavier Woods on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The three men posted the same video on Twitter using the #DaParty hashtag. The video features familiar music and displays the words “U Ready?” across the screen. The hashtag was their group name when they were still with WWE. They appeared regularly on the UpUpDownDown channel together. Breeze continued to appear on the channel whereas Castagnoli and Cole left after departing WWE.

