23 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 9 That Are SO Clever And Small Enough You Might've Missed Them

1. First, the opening minutes of the She-Hulk finale are a nod to the opening of The Incredible Hulk TV series from 1978. Like, it's literally a frame-for-frame re-creation of the opening, which is amazing.
Here's one more side-by-side of the re-creation because it's just so good:
2. The Incredible Hulk nod is also perfect because She-Hulk was originally created by Stan Lee in response to the popular TV series. Basically, when The Incredible Hulk was airing in the late '70s, Stan Lee worried that the production company behind the show would see an opportunity to create a spinoff with a female character. So, in order to stop this from happening, Stan Lee and artist John Buscema wrote Savage She-Hulk Issue #1 , which introduced Jennifer Walters.
3. Also in the intro, Jennifer uses The Hulk's iconic catchphrase from the 1970s TV series when she's standing next to Bruce.
4. Also, the throwback intro ends with the title card, The Savage She-Hulk , which was the name of the first She-Hulk comic from 1980.
5. In Jen's childhood bedroom, alongside the Legally Blonde poster on the back of her door, you can spot a poster for Erin Brockovich (2000). I love that Jen was very into lawyer-themed movies.
6. When Jen is scrolling through her recent texts before she sends one to Emil, you can see her most recent messages to Pug, Nikki, the "Office Peeps" group chat, and more.
7. When Nikki posts the video of Jen dancing in college in order to lure HulkKing out, you'll notice one of the top comments reads, "So she spent law school dancing, instead of studying." This is likely a nod to when an old video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez resurfaced in 2019 and conservatives were quick to criticize the video in a similar way.
8. When Pug is inside the Intelligencia meetup, one of the men talking name drops "Lady Thor," which is the first reference we've gotten to Jane Foster's Mighty Thor since her appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder .
9. When She-Hulk literally breaks the fourth wall and moves from She-Hulk to Assembled , you can hear two people on a soundstage talking about the Infinity Gauntlet and how a fake version was first seen in Thor as an Easter egg.
10. As She-Hulk walks around, you'll notice she's actually walking through the real Disney Studios in Burbank, California.
11. On the sign for the She-Hulk production office on the Disney Studios lot, you can spot a QR code on the sign. Once again, the code will take you to a free She-Hulk comic.
12. And when She-Hulk sneaks into the She-Hulk production office, you can spot the classic Captain America "I want YOU" poster on the wall.
13. In the She-Hulk writers room, you can spot creator and writer Jessica Gao sitting at the table as they discuss the finale.
14. On the whiteboard behind the She-Hulk writers, you can see several ideas they have for the She-Hulk finale, including "Gamma Goo," "There's something attractive about a man's knees," "Nanobots," "In-CHED-Ible-Hulk," and more.
15. The She-Hulk writers tell She-Hulk that there are certain storylines they had to include in the finale because it's what "K.E.V.I.N. wants." Of course, this is a hilarious nod to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who literally oversees the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.
16. When She-Hulk heads off to see K.E.V.I.N., she's actually walking through the real Marvel Studios offices in Burbank, California.
17. When She-Hulk finally meets K.E.V.I.N., the robot reveals what his name stands for, with the "N" standing for "Nexus," which is one of several times the term has been used in the MCU. Notably, it was featured in WandaVision and Loki .
18. When K.E.V.I.N. makes a joke about She-Hulk being too expensive and she must transform back into Jen because the VFX team has moved onto another project, you can hear the Black Panther theme. Of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next MCU project after She-Hulk .
19. While Jen talks to K.E.V.I.N., you can spot several Marvel comics in a display case. Most notably, you can see America Chavez: Made in the USA Issue #1 , an issue of She-Hulk Issue #1 by Rainbow Rowell, and Scarlet Witch Issue #4 , which is part of the iconic Witches Road storyline.
20. Then, when Jen walks around the room giving her closing argument about why she deserves a better finale, you can see Daredevil, Ms. Marvel, Captain America, and The Incredible Hulk comics.
21. While fixing the finale, Jen remarks that we don't need to know what Hulk has been up to and they should "save it for the movie," which is a nod to how many Marvel fans believe She-Hulk is setting up a Planet Hulk or World War Hulk film based on the comics.
22. In the last minutes of the finale, Hulk returns and we're introduced to his son, Skaar. Now, while I'm assuming we will learn more about Skaar in a future MCU project, Skaar is a character from the comics and does tie into the World War Hulk and Planet Hulk comic book runs, so we really could be getting a Hulk movie.
23. And finally, when Wong appears to break Blonsky out of prison, Blonsky asks about the Wi-Fi at Kamar-Taj, which is a playful nod to Doctor Strange when Mordo handed Stephen the Wi-Fi password when they first met.
