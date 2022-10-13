ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well, It Looks Like Emily Ratajkowski Just Cleared Up Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

By Chelsea Stewart
 3 days ago

Lately, all people have been trying to figure out is if Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt are a couple or not.

People reported earlier this fall that they had been dating and having a "great time" together after being introduced by a mutual "friend in the art world."

But Emily has cleared the air, saying that she's still single and "enjoying" life.

"One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," she told Variety in a recent interview, referring to her 2021 book My Body .

"I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."

While Emily opted not to discuss her love life any further, she did say in a TikTok last month that she had been open to dating again following her split from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

If you didn't know, Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian in September amid allegations of infidelity on his end. While they never directly addressed the rumors, she seemed to confirm they were true by liking certain posts about their marriage on social media.

And, of course, Brad is still going through a divorce with Angelina Jolie, though they were both declared legally single three years ago.

So yeah, not dating — just friends, perhaps!

