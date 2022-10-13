Chucky The Doll Is Feuding With "Viral Sensation" Megan, And Things Are Getting Messy

Related
Fans Appalled By Queen Of Pop's Unrecognizable Face: 'That Isn't Madonna, Is It?'
Madonna fans miss the pop sensation they once knew.In recent videos on the 64-year-old's Instagram account, the mother-of-6 flaunted her frozen features and danced provocatively on the screen — which left supporters concerned for her wellbeing and curious if there was anything going on beyond what could be seen on social media."That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her?" one concerned fan commented on a video of Madonna from Sunday, October 9. "She looks nothing like she used to."In the clip, the "Material Girl" vocalist stared blankly at the camera with a seemingly serious expression. She had her pink...
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Queen Latifah put a 'no death clause' in her contract after she realized she was playing characters who kept dying in everything
"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot by 300 bullets up in this car,'" the "Girls Trip" star said.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls
Only thick girls can hit the club with Erica Banks. The post Erica Banks Dragged By Her Surgically Enhanced Cakes After Saying She Only Clubs With Thick Girls appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’
Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Diddy Sends The Combs Twins Off To Homecoming And They Look Flawless
Diddy took to Instagram to share a few photos of his twin daughters' homecoming looks and they look flawless!
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
