Chucky The Doll Is Feuding With "Viral Sensation" Megan, And Things Are Getting Messy

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AegYq_0iXvqmxH00

Yesterday, an evil robotic doll took over the internet.

Megan the Robotic Doll is already a viral sensation following the new trailer for #M3GAN.

@PopCrave 05:54 PM - 11 Oct 2022

Her name is Megan, and she is the new HBIC.

she’s an icon. she’s a legend, and she is the MOMENT !!#M3GAN #meganmovie

@TheNextPop 03:01 AM - 12 Oct 2022

If you didn't understand any of that, M3GAN is a movie about a robotic doll who raises hell.

Yesterday, clips of her dancing became a huge meme.

the way m3gan became a gay icon in like an hour... her power

@stevothedivo 03:35 AM - 12 Oct 2022

It was everywhere.

m3gan dancing to hot girl by charli xcx

@monstersimper 02:57 AM - 12 Oct 2022

We're talking fan cams...

Someone already made a fan cam of M3GAN

@KevinInChains 04:06 AM - 12 Oct 2022

...memes...

“We as gay people get to choose our family”The family we choose:#M3GAN

@cheylouis 12:25 AM - 12 Oct 2022

...the works.

remember her? this is her now! #M3GAN

@archivetwilight 10:43 PM - 11 Oct 2022

That said, there's trouble in killer doll land.

Universal Pictures

Miss Megan and another killer doll got into a bit of a scuffle.

Universal Pictures

Yes, I'm talking about Chucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkjhI_0iXvqmxH00
USA Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

It all started when Chucky tweeted the M3GAN trailer, accusing Megan of wanting to be him.

everybody's tryna be me https://t.co/hFKPKY1AoF

@ChuckyIsReal 05:06 PM - 12 Oct 2022

Not to be outdone, Megan responded.

@ChuckyIsReal u know u that doll when u cause all this conversation

@meetM3GAN 09:17 PM - 12 Oct 2022

And then things kind of went off the rails with Chucky and Megan responding to random accounts pitting them against each other.

@iOVEEUPHORIAS too late

@ChuckyIsReal 01:07 AM - 13 Oct 2022

Chucky posted a shady meme.

after before https://t.co/Xy9bRspAD2

@ChuckyIsReal 01:57 AM - 13 Oct 2022

Megan went back and responded to old Chucky tweets.

@ChuckyIsReal lol chucky plsss

@meetM3GAN 11:30 PM - 11 Oct 2022

Like, it didn't stop.

@ChuckyIsReal u can trust me ❤️‍🔥

@meetM3GAN 11:14 PM - 11 Oct 2022

Chucky defended his dance moves.

tell her to call me when she can do this #chucky https://t.co/PxKGUiWUSh

@ChuckyIsReal 12:05 AM - 13 Oct 2022

Megan defended a pro-Megan account.

@Journeys_Film as long as ur not a chucky fan account ❤️‍🔥

@meetM3GAN 09:00 AM - 13 Oct 2022

Megan was really starting something!

Universal Pictures

So, that's where we're at in the killer doll world.

Universal Pictures

Currently, Megan is trying to drag Annabelle into this.

Annabelle has 24 hours to respond to #M3GAN

@cxrodge 05:17 PM - 11 Oct 2022

What can I say? Another day, another demonic doll drama. Oh, brother.

Universal Pictures

