America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
Idaho’s “Extreme Right” Investigated by Dutch Television News
What is going on with Europe's fascination with Idaho? Apparently, word got out that politics in Idaho are a little "different" these days and a news broadcast from The Netherlands sent a crew to our state to investigate. During their time in Idaho, folks from Nieuwsuur, a European news source...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Ag in Idaho is facing challenges
Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.
‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
Idaho Women Are Exposing Their Husband’s Dirty Secrets Online
Idaho mistresses, beware. Your crimes against your lover's wife could soon become a public affair. It's a bit unnerving, isn't it? That's understandable. After all, you know what you did you, but you never imagined the rest of the world would. You broke the Woman Code. You slept with another...
More Bad News for Idaho’s Marijuana Crowd
Dr. Leana S. Wen is a liberal. She wouldn’t object to the description. She was once the chief architect at an abortion mill called Planned Parenthood. Her devotion to the cause of infanticide landed her a gig on the editorial pages of Pravda-on-the-Potomac. Sometimes called the Washington Post. While Dr. Wen isn’t concerned about the safety of kids in the wombs of their mothers, she is concerned about those who managed to slip by the executioner and grew into teenagers.
Angry Idaho Republicans Plot To Derail Their Own AG Nominee
It looks like some members of the Idaho Republicans are not happy with their nominee for attorney general. In a move that could be described as only in Idaho, over fifty prominent endorsed the Democratic nominee for attorney general. The group held a big event Tuesday featuring the group advocating Tom Arkoosh.
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho
MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
AOL Corp
COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk
Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19. Listed in the green, low-risk category last week,...
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
kmvt
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho
Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion
Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Are Idahoans And Californians Different Sides Of The Same Coin?
It seems Idaho's anti-California sentiment has reached critical mass. It's become perfectly ordinary to overhear Idahoans pledge their disdain for west coast transplants. No one bats an eye. No one chimes in to caution against the pitfalls of generalization. It's high-time to put an end to the ignorance. Bridging the...
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply
Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
