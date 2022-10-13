ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

MIX 106

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Ag in Idaho is facing challenges

Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
City
Mountain Home, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

More Bad News for Idaho's Marijuana Crowd

Dr. Leana S. Wen is a liberal. She wouldn’t object to the description. She was once the chief architect at an abortion mill called Planned Parenthood. Her devotion to the cause of infanticide landed her a gig on the editorial pages of Pravda-on-the-Potomac. Sometimes called the Washington Post. While Dr. Wen isn’t concerned about the safety of kids in the wombs of their mothers, she is concerned about those who managed to slip by the executioner and grew into teenagers.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Angry Idaho Republicans Plot To Derail Their Own AG Nominee

It looks like some members of the Idaho Republicans are not happy with their nominee for attorney general. In a move that could be described as only in Idaho, over fifty prominent endorsed the Democratic nominee for attorney general. The group held a big event Tuesday featuring the group advocating Tom Arkoosh.
IDAHO STATE
Person
Alex Jones
MIX 106

An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion

Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Are Idahoans And Californians Different Sides Of The Same Coin?

It seems Idaho's anti-California sentiment has reached critical mass. It's become perfectly ordinary to overhear Idahoans pledge their disdain for west coast transplants. No one bats an eye. No one chimes in to caution against the pitfalls of generalization. It's high-time to put an end to the ignorance. Bridging the...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

See Idaho's Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply

Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

