Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Special delivery
Animal complaint: With no volunteers available from a nearby bird-rescue sanctuary, a police officer and a resident teamed up to care for an injured hawk. Together, they lifted the animal from the caller’s front yard into a box. The officer then transported the bird to Save our Seabirds on City Island for examination and treatment.
amisun.com
Injured gator captured near Rod & Reel Pier
ANNA MARIA – An injured alligator came ashore near the Rod & Reel Pier on Oct. 8. After being trapped and removed, the gator was later euthanized due to its broken leg. Dep. Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Anna Maria Unit was among those to respond that day.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
sarasotamagazine.com
Florida’s Property Insurance Crisis Will Likely Get Worse After Hurricane Ian
Even before Hurricane Ian blasted ashore in September, my home insurance was set to spike by 40 percent this year. I don’t live in a flood zone and I have bare-bones coverage. What is going on? It’s a question many homeowners across the state are asking, and the issue is even more pressing in the wake of Ian, which caused an estimated $67 billion in insured losses, making it the costliest storm in Florida history.
‘We are not alone’: Thousands of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers work to help people impacted by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After nearly three weeks, families and various construction crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida last month. Several charity groups have been on the ground helping out homeowners, including Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian Evangelical and Aid organization based out of...
‘North Port doesn’t have any dams’: City clears up confusion about Hurricane Ian damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding one of its water control structures.
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
Traffic Pacing Early Tuesday Morning On Southbound I-75 In Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Southbound I-75 traffic in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly (about 15 MPH) by law enforcement officers for up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 18,
WINKNEWS.com
Port Charlotte woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Highlands County
A woman from Port Charlotte was killed Sunday night after exiting a moving pickup truck on Sparta Road in Highlands County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 43-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road and just outside Sebring, at around 8 p.m. The rear left passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, exited the truck through the open rear left window while it was in motion.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was a 'Worst-Case Scenario' for Florida
“Hurricane Ian was my worst-case scenario,” says Bob Bunting. Bunting, the founder of Sarasota’s Climate Adaptation Center (CAC), is an entrepreneur and meteorologist who previously was a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service and a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In short: He’s been around a storm or two. At the CAC, he and his team aim to help both businesses and individuals apply climate science to Florida’s unique challenges.
Man slices police K9 following pursuit, armed burglary in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
Mysuncoast.com
Church of the Palms hosts first blood drive since hurricane
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over a dozen community members donated blood at a Suncoast Blood Centers mobile center set up in the parking lot of the Church of the Palms. The mobile center opened at 8:30 a.m. and stayed open until noon. The church works with Suncoast Blood Centers holding a blood drive once a month. This one was aimed at getting as many donations as possible as the Suncoast is in desperate need of blood after Hurricane Ian.
Keep Venice Beautiful needs help clearing Ian's damage from area parks, trails
Hurricane Ian left a lot of work for volunteers with the nonprofit Keep Venice Beautiful. The group is putting out an all-call for more volunteers.
villages-news.com
Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole
Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck, troopers say
A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
Hillsborough Blvd. reopens in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that one of the roadways damaged by Hurricane Ian has reopened. Hillsborough Boulevard has been repaired between Cranberry Boulevard and Chamberlain Boulevard and has been reopened to traffic. The City of North Port will continue to update residents...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
