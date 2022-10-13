Read full article on original website
Related
wglc.net
Mendota brings on new Firefighter/Paramedic
MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department has added a new member to their team. On Monday night, 35-year-old Jennifer Coppes was sworn in as a full time fire fighter and paramedic. The Earlville native has spent 15 years with Earlville Fire Department and is part of the MABAS 25 technical rescue team. Coppes said she is excited to join the department and will enjoy meeting new people.
wglc.net
Mountain Lion struck and killed on I-88 in DeKalb County
DEKALB – A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials announced. Illinois Department of Natural Resources experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September. Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870’s due to habitat loss and overharvest. Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota. IDNR is monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois in early October. This animal has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as part of an ongoing research project on their mountain lion population.
wglc.net
IVCC announces production of MAME!
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department will premier its first full-scale musical since 2019, MAME!, featuring a large cast of community members, students and faculty beginning Thursday. IVCC Director and Choreographer of Musical Theatre Don Grant Zellmer said “MAME!” is the perfect show for the time — a classic with familiar music and a ‘feel-good’ story. MAME! plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 10 through 20. Online ticket sales open Oct. 17.
wglc.net
OSF HealthCare shares results of 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment
PEORIA – OSF HealthCare has published the results of their 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. The surveys are required of tax-exempt hospitals through the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Conducted every three years through community surveys, the assessment evaluates the overall health of the area and creates an opportunity to improve the health of the community. The findings highlight areas of concern, including behavioral health, mental health, substance use and healthy behaviors, defined as active living and healthy eating and their impact on obesity.
wglc.net
DePue receives plaque from FEMA
DEPUE – The Village of DePue was honored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for their efforts in solving flooding concerns. A flash flood in the spring of 2020 affected a number of homes in the community with serious damage and left infrastructure in need of repair. In 2021 the village was selected as one of the first eight communities to get Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Direct Technical Assistance. Last week DePue was honored by FEMA for their efforts in mitigating flood concerns in the community.
wglc.net
Northern Illinois runs over Eastern Michigan 39-10
YPSILANTI, Minn. (AP) — Harrison Waylee ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, Antario Brown added two TD runs and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 39-10. NIU’s 295-pound lineman James Ester opened the scoring by batting a pass into the air and jumping to secure it in the end zone. Brown broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown six minutes later and then added a 6-yard score that stretched the Huskies’ lead to 29-10 late in the third. Brown finished with 86 yards on 17 carries for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Waylee had a 76-yard touchdown run. Taylor Powell threw a touchdown and interception for Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2).
Comments / 0