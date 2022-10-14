ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Felony charges announced in wake of fishing tournament cheating scandal

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQ2E9_0iXvmMUJ00

A pair of competitive fishermen reeled in by suspicious tournament officials are now facing criminal charges after allegedly putting lead weights and fish fillets in their catch.

Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were indicted by a grand jury on charges including cheating, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools -- all felonies -- the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced .

According to authorities, the two men had participated in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament in Cleveland on Sept. 30, where anglers competed to see who could catch the heaviest walleye fish. The tournament's director, Jason Fischer, became suspicious when he noticed their walleyes weighed in far more than expected, according to the prosecutor's office.

MORE: '747' named winner of Fat Bear Week for 2nd time following ballot-stuffing attempt

Video of Fischer slicing open the fish shows him pulling out several round weights and fish fillets as the crowd reacts with anger. Cominsky and Runyan were disqualified and instructed to leave, and Cleveland police responded to the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

In total, 10 weights were found inside the walleyes -- eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces, the prosecutor's office said. The pair had also stuffed walleye fillets inside the fish.

Had the two men won the tournament, they would have received $28,760, prosecutors said.

"I take all crime very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but also criminal," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yf8o_0iXvmMUJ00
Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office via AP - PHOTO: This undated photo provided by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office shows a seized boat, trailer and fishing gear belonging to Chase Cominski that was seized on Oct. 11, 2022, in Pennsylvania.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Hermitage Pennsylvania Police Department on Tuesday seized Cominsky's boat and trailer used in the tournament, the prosecutor's office said. The indictment cites both in the possessing criminal tools charge and that they were "intended for use in the commission of a felony."

Cominsky and Runyan are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 26. ABC News was unable to reach them for comment, and court records do not list any attorney information for either defendant.

In addition to the felony charges, both men were charged with unlawful ownership of wild animals, a misdemeanor, for the alleged possession of walleye parts on their boat, the prosecutor's office said.

The felony charges are punishable by up to 12 months in prison, and the misdemeanor by up to 30 days in jail, the prosecutor's office said. A conviction on the unlawful ownership of wild animals charge could also result in an indefinite suspension of their fishing licenses, it said.

In the wake of the scandal, Fischer said "this type of behavior will not be tolerated" and vowed to implement changes to the tournament to "protect the integrity" of the sport.

"[We] witnessed one of the most disgusting, dishonest acts that the fishing world has ever seen in live time," he said in a video statement posted on Oct. 3. "There's always been stories about dishonesty in competition, but I personally have never seen anything quite like this."

Comments / 32

Mike Lovelady
3d ago

I am an ex bass fisher and I would they are lucky to not be in a hospital we should enjoy the completion not cheat nobody is going to get rich fishin

Reply
3
Guest
4d ago

There are large fish tales from all us fisher people. To bad these guys aren't really fishermen.

Reply
7
Be Kind and smart
4d ago

Fair play is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Whatever happened to honor?

Reply
7
Related
TMZ.com

Fishermen Who Allegedly Stuffed Winning Fish with Weights Indicted On Felonies

The 2 men who seemingly won a fishing contest by stuffing their catch with weights encased in fish filets have been hooked by a grand jury, that just nailed them with multiple felonies. Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominski were just indicted for attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools ......
CBS Pittsburgh

Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple's 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago.Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his girlfriend, Takeyra Collins, 25, and planned to get married after Johnson's March 2019 release from prison, but a month before the slayings she called off the wedding and kicked him out of the house, accusing him of abusing her and threatening her with a gun.On July 8, 2019, Johnson shot and killed Collins, then set a fire in her house that killed his 6-year-old son Armond Jr. and the boy's 2-year-old sister, Aubree Stone, according to investigators. Police said he then shot the woman's neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.A jury spared Johnson's life after hearing evidence he read only at a fourth-grade level and had suffered childhood abuse and neglect, leading to the life sentences from Cuyahoga County Judge Timothy McCormick.Defense attorneys had questioned the reliability of DNA and cellphone evidence presented against Johnson and challenged other parts of the investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
NME

Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to felony burglary charges, faces 26 years in prison

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a home in Vermont this year. The Flash actor appeared remotely in Green Mountain State’s Superior Court today (October 17), and faces the possibility of 26 years in prison and $2,000 (£1,755) in fines if found guilty in relation to the incident, which was reported to the police after several bottles of alcohol were removed from owner Isaac Winokur’s home.
VERMONT STATE
Popculture

Ezra Miller Enters Plea to Felony Charges

Ezra Miller has entered a plea to felony charges they face in Vermont. The actor has pleaded not guilty in a burglary case where they were caught intruding into a neighbor's home and stealing bottles of alcohol. Miller — who identifies as non-binary — faces up to 26 years in prison, and more than $2,000 in fines, if they are found guilty of the charges against them. Interestingly, Deadline notes that the police statement on the intrusion, from August, has mostly been "scrubbed" from the internet.
VERMONT STATE
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man Fed Into Woodchipper in Alleged $500K Life Insurance Scheme, Court Hears

Authorities tasked with removing Bruce Saunders’ mutilated remains from a woodchipper might have thought the Australian’s death was the result of a grisly accident. According to prosecutors, that’s exactly what his three alleged killers intended.Saunders’ ex-partner, Sharon Graham, 61, and Gregory Lee Roser, 63, have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder over Saunders’ horrendous death at a Queensland property in northeastern Australia in November 2017. The pair—who are being tried separately for the 54-year-old’s alleged killing—were part of a conspiracy with another man, Peter Koenig, to claim Saunders’ $500,000 life insurance policy, a court heard.Jurors in the case...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Law & Crime

DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Ex-police officer Thomas Lane lashes out on hot mic as he’s sentenced to three years for George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal on a manslaughter charge for the killing of George Floyd.Lane pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 murder.He is currently serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado on separate charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights. His will serve his sentences simultaneously. Lane was caught complaining on a hot mic near the end of the sentencing hearing. “I gotta register as a predatory offender? What the f*** is that?” Lane asked his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
CBS DFW

Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
DALLAS, TX
ABC News

ABC News

873K+
Followers
184K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy