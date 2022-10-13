Robert Burk and Robert Kuker are coming to the rescue in western Chicago suburb St. Charles. After redevelopment plans for the mostly vacant Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles fell through earlier this year, Burke’s and Kuker’s UrbanStreet Group, based in suburban Schaumburg, is taking a stab at revitalizing the property, the Daily Herald reported. Now, city officials are considering a new plan by UrbanStreet Group.

SAINT CHARLES, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO