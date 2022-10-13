Read full article on original website
City of Lima hosts first small business roundtable discussion Monday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima hosted their first small business roundtable discussion this Monday afternoon. Monday's session focused on bar owners within the community on how the city can assist in small business growth and development in Lima. According to statistics provided by the city, small businesses account for 99.6% of all businesses in the State of Ohio. An established relationship between the city departments, such as police and the RTA, and small businesses is pivotal for economic growth in Lima.
Open house held at High Road School of Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new building is going to change more than just where students come to learn. High Road School of Lima welcomed the public to their new location at 71 Town Square in downtown Lima. They provide structured education to students with a variety of learning needs, such as autism, emotional disorders, and more. Previously, the school was divided into three separate school buildings, but this new space brings all of their students and staff under one roof. The new school has bigger classrooms, specialized rooms to support the needs of students, and opens the door for learning outside of a traditional classroom setting.
Operation G.I. Canteen has coffee, donuts, and good conversation each month
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Local veterans are getting together to swap stories and have some coffee and donuts once a month behind an Allen County monument built in their honor. The Veterans Freedom Flag Monument Foundation hosts “Operation G.I. Canteen” on the third Saturday of the month. There is free coffee and donuts for veterans and active military personnel to say thanks for everything they do and have done for this country.
Lima Rotary Club learns more about a disease they are working to help eradicate
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a crippling disease that has been almost eradicated across the globe in the last several decades and Rotary Clubs around the world have played a big part. Today(10/17/22) is World Polio Day and Lima Rotarians heard about the fight to eliminate the disease. Internationally, Rotarians...
Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board receives grant from U.S. DOJ
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The U.S. Department of Justice handed out millions of dollars in grants to agencies in northern Ohio. One of the recipients was the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board. The agency got a one million dollar federal grant for programs that prevent the illicit use of opioids, stimulants, and other substances within a predominately rural county. There was a total of 20 million handed out from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives.
Drop-off sites to open Nov. 14-21 for Operation Christmas Child
Press Release from Samaritan’s Purse: Lima, OH, Oct. 17, 2022 — More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 - 21.
Keith's TD, rugged defense lift Bowling Green over Miami
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ta’ron Keith scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Bowling Green defense allowed just 189 total yards and the Falcons defeated Miami of Ohio 17-13 on Saturday. Keith's 19-yard run with 11:31 remaining gave the Falcons their first lead since the...
Renovations at the Allen County Dog Warden's Office make the old building feel like new
ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - They aren't getting a new building, but the Allen County Dog Warden hopes recent improvements make their facility feel brand new. Renovations at the Allen County Dog Warden's office include upgrades such as new windows, ceiling tiles, and roofing. For the dogs, the kennels now have new gates, epoxy flooring, and air conditioning. The parking lot is also brand new, but not yet ready to be driven on. But it is dry enough for people to walk on, but for the next week and a half, the dog warden asks that visitors park in the gravel driveway along the road and call their office for assistance when they arrive. Although so much has been remodeled, the renovation projects come at no cost to Allen County taxpayers.
A motorcyclist dies from injuries from a Saturday afternoon crash in Mercer Co.
Mercer Co., OH (WLIO) -A motorcyclist was killed after his bike drove off a curve in rural Mercer County. 22-year-old Austin Bussell of Maineville, Ohio died from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened on SR 119 near the Indiana state line just before 2:30 pm on Saturday. According to deputies, Bussell was heading east when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ran off the south side of the roadway. He was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
Findlay man backed into sheriff's cruiser during police pursuit
Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
