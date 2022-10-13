Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Open house held at High Road School of Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new building is going to change more than just where students come to learn. High Road School of Lima welcomed the public to their new location at 71 Town Square in downtown Lima. They provide structured education to students with a variety of learning needs, such as autism, emotional disorders, and more. Previously, the school was divided into three separate school buildings, but this new space brings all of their students and staff under one roof. The new school has bigger classrooms, specialized rooms to support the needs of students, and opens the door for learning outside of a traditional classroom setting.
Sidney Daily News
It’s time for trick or treat
SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County. This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Other trick or treat...
Trinity Evangelical closes its church, makes donation
CONVOY— Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy has announced the closing of its church. The organization sold the building to give back to charities in its community. Representatives of Trinity presented a check to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The donation will help fund Operation Back to School and the Community Food Pantry which is housed at First United Methodist. Members of First United Methodist Church thanked Trinity for their donation.
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club learns more about a disease they are working to help eradicate
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a crippling disease that has been almost eradicated across the globe in the last several decades and Rotary Clubs around the world have played a big part. Today(10/17/22) is World Polio Day and Lima Rotarians heard about the fight to eliminate the disease. Internationally, Rotarians...
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
hometownstations.com
Two-Alarm House Fire in Lima Monday Night
Fire crews in Lima were called out to a house fire in the 1100 Block of Richie Avenue just after 8 PM Monday Night. The call reportedly was made from someone in the neighborhood, who saw the second floor fill with smoke. Firefighters arrived and called in a second alarm requesting help from American Township. Fire crews then started a search of the home and extinguished a fire located in the attic. According to fire officials, the house was vacant with no one inside, and there were no injuries. Officials also said that the fire remains under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Drop-off sites to open Nov. 14-21 for Operation Christmas Child
Press Release from Samaritan’s Purse: Lima, OH, Oct. 17, 2022 — More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 - 21.
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
wktn.com
Kenton School Board Set to Terminate Contract of Bus Driver at October Meeting
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the October meeting this evening. The Board is expected to approve a resolution to terminate the contract of Bus Driver Glenn T. (Chris) Horner effective immediately. On the agenda, the Board outlined a number of items showing Horner engaged in a...
Lima, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wktn.com
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
Police calls
1100 block of North McCollough Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 600 block of South Sugar Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday. 100 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — Police responded to the report of an assault on Tuesday. Faurot Avenue...
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Glitch forces continuation of juvenile bind-over hearing
LIMA — A procedural snafu, followed by a terse, animated and prolonged conversation between attorneys and an Allen County judge, forced a temporary halt on Monday to a hearing scheduled to determine if a Lima teenager will be tried for murder as an adult. Following testimony from Lima Police...
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
One dead in Saturday crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in western Mercer County Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:18 p.m., Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on state Route 119 just east of Indiana Ohio State Line Road in Recovery Township.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Wapakoneta man proud of his 1972 Mercury Cougar
WAPAKONETA – Charles Drexler was a student at Apollo Career Center in 1981 when he purchased his first car, a 1972 Mercury Cougar. “I bought it from a friend. It had over 100,000 miles, but it was in pretty good shape,” the Wapakoneta man said. He still has...
