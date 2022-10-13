LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new building is going to change more than just where students come to learn. High Road School of Lima welcomed the public to their new location at 71 Town Square in downtown Lima. They provide structured education to students with a variety of learning needs, such as autism, emotional disorders, and more. Previously, the school was divided into three separate school buildings, but this new space brings all of their students and staff under one roof. The new school has bigger classrooms, specialized rooms to support the needs of students, and opens the door for learning outside of a traditional classroom setting.

LIMA, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO