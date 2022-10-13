Read full article on original website
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
hometownstations.com
Findlay man backed into sheriff's cruiser during police pursuit
Hancock Co., OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is arrested after striking a Hancock County Sheriff's cruiser during a short chase on Saturday. 37-year-old Chandler Parker was booked on several felony charges following the police chase that happened just after 7 o'clock Saturday night. Deputies located a vehicle that was taken by Parker, who was not authorized to use it. Parker drives away when deputies tried to do a traffic stop. During the chase, Parker stopped the vehicle, put it in reverse, and hit the deputy's car. He later stopped at a nearby gas station where he was taken into custody. Deputies believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
wktn.com
Man Wanted for Over a Year in Allen County Arrested
An Allen County man who was wanted for over a year on drug and weapon related charges was arrested this week. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 30 year old Jaquaveious E. Harvey was taken into custody without incident. Multiple hours of surveillance and investigative...
Allen County continues to seek personnel
LIMA — The Allen County Educational Service Center is continuing to look for personnel. At the board meeting, Superintendent Craig Kupferberg shared with board members that the ESC is looking for people to work in various capacities within the Allen County schools. Twenty-three substitutes were hired at the meeting....
peakofohio.com
Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge
A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
One dead in Saturday crash in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in western Mercer County Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:18 p.m., Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on state Route 119 just east of Indiana Ohio State Line Road in Recovery Township.
hometownstations.com
Renovations at the Allen County Dog Warden's Office make the old building feel like new
ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - They aren't getting a new building, but the Allen County Dog Warden hopes recent improvements make their facility feel brand new. Renovations at the Allen County Dog Warden's office include upgrades such as new windows, ceiling tiles, and roofing. For the dogs, the kennels now have new gates, epoxy flooring, and air conditioning. The parking lot is also brand new, but not yet ready to be driven on. But it is dry enough for people to walk on, but for the next week and a half, the dog warden asks that visitors park in the gravel driveway along the road and call their office for assistance when they arrive. Although so much has been remodeled, the renovation projects come at no cost to Allen County taxpayers.
nbc24.com
Two women seriously hurt Sunday in Seneca County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy...
hometownstations.com
Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board receives grant from U.S. DOJ
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The U.S. Department of Justice handed out millions of dollars in grants to agencies in northern Ohio. One of the recipients was the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board. The agency got a one million dollar federal grant for programs that prevent the illicit use of opioids, stimulants, and other substances within a predominately rural county. There was a total of 20 million handed out from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives.
Deadly ATV crash in Marion County
A Prospect man has died after the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was driving went off the roadway and hit a tree.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff announces the capture of on the run fugitive
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who has been on the run since October of last year is now in custody. 30-year-old Jaquaveius E. Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of drug trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff says that multiple hours of surveillance and investigative techniques were utilized, ultimately leading to his arrest. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the United States Marshal service assisted in the investigation.
Daily Advocate
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
crawfordcountynow.com
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Claudia Rudy, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three months probation and $3,996.27 in restitution for theft and theft from a person in a protected class. Daris Harrison, 39, of Lima, was sentenced to two...
WANE-TV
hometownstations.com
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
wfft.com
