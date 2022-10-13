ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - They aren't getting a new building, but the Allen County Dog Warden hopes recent improvements make their facility feel brand new. Renovations at the Allen County Dog Warden's office include upgrades such as new windows, ceiling tiles, and roofing. For the dogs, the kennels now have new gates, epoxy flooring, and air conditioning. The parking lot is also brand new, but not yet ready to be driven on. But it is dry enough for people to walk on, but for the next week and a half, the dog warden asks that visitors park in the gravel driveway along the road and call their office for assistance when they arrive. Although so much has been remodeled, the renovation projects come at no cost to Allen County taxpayers.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO