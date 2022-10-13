Read full article on original website
247Sports
Penn State Freshman Tracker: Two more Lions burn redshirt at Michigan
More than half of Penn State's scholarship freshmen made the trip to Michigan for their first Big Ten matchup of that magnitude. Ultimately, nine of them competed against the Wolverines, and all witnessed their first collegiate defeat. Six freshmen made it 6-for-6 in entering matchups midway through their initial Nittany...
247Sports
MMQB Devin Gardner: Sprinkling JJ's runs into the mix huge for Michigan running game.
Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
247Sports
Jim Harbaugh on Colston Loveland’s talent: ‘Everybody sees it’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Colston Loveland started at tight end for the Michigan football team in its 41-17 victory against Penn State, and Jim Harbaugh likes what he has seen from the freshman both on and off the field. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show,...
How To Watch: No. 16 Penn State football’s White Out game vs. Minnesota
No. 16 Penn State plays host to unranked Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) sustained a humbling 41-17 loss at Michigan last Saturday....
247Sports
By the Numbers: The craziest statistics from Michigan's win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team made a statement on Saturday as it blasted No. 10 Penn State, 41-17. The Wolverines amassed 563 total yards of offense, including 418 rushing yards, and scored on all but one of their possessions before the game clock expired. Jim Harbaugh acknowledged postgame that it was a statement win, and with good reason: Michigan dominated a top-10 team in front of a national TV audience, a packed Maize Out crowd and dozens of recruits.
247Sports
Penn State Daily Headlines: Monday, October 17
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
247Sports
No. 5 Michigan drops No. 10 Penn State, 41-17: turning points, game balls and more analysis
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Abdul Carter was beside himself in the latter stages of the third quarter Saturday. The Penn State linebacker had ripped the ball away from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, but neither he nor his Nittany Lions teammates were able to fall on it. The Wolverines kept possession.
Top takes from Penn State's ugly performance at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Much was made of the fact that No. 10 Penn State did not view the bye week it had prior to facing No. 5 Michigan here Saturday as some sort of vacation. The Nittany Lions spent the time working hard, we were told, and part of that time was dedicated to getting a jump on preparing for the formidable Wolverines.
247Sports
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game
Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
247Sports
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Michigan press conference (free)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 10 Penn State absorbed a brutal 41-17 loss to No. 5 Michigan here Saturday. The Nittany Lions led 17-16 early in the third quarter before giving up 25 unanswered points. After the game, PSU coach James Franklin met the media in the visiting team interview area in Michigan Stadium. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
David Stone, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, tweets he's 'home' while on Michigan State return visit
Class of 2024 IMG Academy (Florida) star David Stone, the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, has already made plenty of headlines during his recruitment. The Oklahoma native has consistently spoken very highly of Oklahoma and Michigan State and also insisted that he's a recruit who can't be ...
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
wemu.org
Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution
Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate. Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election...
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
