ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Meghan McCain SLAMMED Over 'Reprehensible' & 'Pathetic' Comments About Senate Candidate John Fetterman's Stroke

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BI1DP_0iXvi1tT00
Mega

Meghan McCain was slammed on social media after she criticized John Fetterman ’s run for Senate despite the fact he suffered a stroke earlier this year — with many pointing out her late father served with his own health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan posted a shocking tweet shortly after NBC News’ Sasha Burns revealed Fetterman needed a closed captioning monitor to help him properly comprehend the questions he was being asked during an interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7wIf_0iXvi1tT00
Mega

According to Burns, the monitor was set up because Fetterman still suffers “lingering auditory processing issues” as a result from the stroke he suffered in May.

“We had a monitor set up so that he could read my questions,” Burns explained, “because he still has lingering auditory processing issues as a result of the stroke, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing.”

She added, “And I’ll say…that just in some of the small talk prior to the interview, before the closed captioning was up and running, it did seem that he had a hard time understanding our conversation.”

Following Burns’ revelation, a number of conservative voices – including Meghan – called out the 53-year-old Democratic Senate candidate and questioned whether he is fit to serve as Pennsylvania’s senator should he win the election in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZ61p_0iXvi1tT00
Mega

“This is insane,” Meghan wrote in her tweet on Wednesday. “How can someone be a Senator without being able to speak or understand small talk?”

Meghan quickly deleted her tweet criticizing Fetterman after she suffered serious backlash for the comment, including many responses that alluded to her own father’s health problems while serving as a U.S. senator.

“So Meghan McCain thinks someone who is deaf shouldn't be able to run for office – she really is a reprehensible & pathetic woman,” one Twitter user wrote. “I believe her dad would have disagreed.”

“I remember John McCain asking questions on a televised committee hearing. The questions made no sense. Within a few days, he announced his cancer diagnosis,” another user tweeted. “So, [Meghan McCain] sit down!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REsgg_0iXvi1tT00
Mega

“The thing is, John Fetterman still speaks a lot more clearly and makes a lot more sense post-stroke than Herschel Walker does,” another Twitter user quipped, referencing Georgia’s embattled Republican Senate candidate.

“And I watched the interview – he was fine,” yet another person responded.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Meghan was hardly the first Republican to attack Fetterman over the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

Dr. Mehmet Oz , Fetterman’s rival, has also targeted the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and questioned whether the stroke he suffered leaves him fit enough to run for office.

Comments / 470

puttiboy701
4d ago

Fetterman even being close to Oz in the polls shows how psychologically damaged people in PA are. AND HE DOESN'T QUALIFY TO BE UNDER THE ADA UMBRELLA.

Reply(84)
142
Ray Smitley
4d ago

what would your dad have to say to you about your remarks about fettersmans recovery from a stroke remember two politicians have strokes while serving the senate and recovered no one criticized them and they still served

Reply(32)
76
Eslie Savoy
4d ago

she's right John fetterman does not belong in the Sin he couldn't even do his job Lieutenant government but one thing he did do is he held a gun to a black man because he looks suspicious and he chased away a black business owner out of his City he made them shut down John Federman is not right for PA he should worry about staying home living off mommy and daddy and recuperating so we can understand and speak properly because right now he's not functioning well he's far left he's not functioning anyways Pennsylvania deserves better I was a Democrat but I'm tired of seeing what they're doing to our country and to the people may God bless us all

Reply(17)
114
Related
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Reporter corrects Dr Oz live on air as he makes false claim about Fetterman’s first wish for America

Dr Mehmet Oz was corrected live on air after he made false claims that his opponent John Fetterman wanted to end life imprisonment as his first political priority.The pro-Trump Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat is trailing his Democratic rival for the open seat with less than a month left before election day.He was fact-checked about his claim about Mr Fetterman during an interview with Dasha Burns on NBC News.“When John Fetterman is asked, ‘If you could wave a magic wand, what’s the one thing you would do?’… he says, ‘Well, I’d get rid of life in prison,’”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker's Mother Combats Senate Candidate's Recent Claims His Grandmother Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee'

Herschel Walker’s mother is the latest family member to turn on the Georgia Senate candidate as he fights to win his state’s Senate election next month, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes just one week after Herschel’s son, Christian, called the NFL football star-turned-Senate candidate out on social media for allegedly lying about paying for an ex-girlfriend to undergo an abortion.According to Daily Mail, Herschel’s own mother is now contradicting the Senate candidate’s claims his grandmother was a “full-blood Cherokee.”“My mom just told me…so I'm Native American,” Herschel recently told a crowd while on the campaign trail. “I was like,...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland

President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado.
VAIL, CO
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
The Independent

AOC hits back at Lauren Boebert for calling her too scared to hold town halls: ‘You seem to have us confused’

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took Rep Lauren Boebert to task for accusing her of avoiding town halls and selling her constituents out “at every turn”. On Wednesday, video footage from a town hall held by the New York congresswoman went viral after it showcased two protesters skewering the Democrat for her support of Ukraine.“Congresswoman, none of this matters unless there’s a nuclear war which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine,” shouted one of the protesters of Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s support for Kyiv, before mentioning their support for former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.The video was quickly picked up by right-wing...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

100K+
Followers
2K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy