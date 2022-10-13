Meghan McCain SLAMMED Over 'Reprehensible' & 'Pathetic' Comments About Senate Candidate John Fetterman's Stroke

Mega

Meghan McCain was slammed on social media after she criticized John Fetterman ’s run for Senate despite the fact he suffered a stroke earlier this year — with many pointing out her late father served with his own health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan posted a shocking tweet shortly after NBC News’ Sasha Burns revealed Fetterman needed a closed captioning monitor to help him properly comprehend the questions he was being asked during an interview.

According to Burns, the monitor was set up because Fetterman still suffers “lingering auditory processing issues” as a result from the stroke he suffered in May.

“We had a monitor set up so that he could read my questions,” Burns explained, “because he still has lingering auditory processing issues as a result of the stroke, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing.”

She added, “And I’ll say…that just in some of the small talk prior to the interview, before the closed captioning was up and running, it did seem that he had a hard time understanding our conversation.”

Following Burns’ revelation, a number of conservative voices – including Meghan – called out the 53-year-old Democratic Senate candidate and questioned whether he is fit to serve as Pennsylvania’s senator should he win the election in November.

“This is insane,” Meghan wrote in her tweet on Wednesday. “How can someone be a Senator without being able to speak or understand small talk?”

Meghan quickly deleted her tweet criticizing Fetterman after she suffered serious backlash for the comment, including many responses that alluded to her own father’s health problems while serving as a U.S. senator.

“So Meghan McCain thinks someone who is deaf shouldn't be able to run for office – she really is a reprehensible & pathetic woman,” one Twitter user wrote. “I believe her dad would have disagreed.”

“I remember John McCain asking questions on a televised committee hearing. The questions made no sense. Within a few days, he announced his cancer diagnosis,” another user tweeted. “So, [Meghan McCain] sit down!”

“The thing is, John Fetterman still speaks a lot more clearly and makes a lot more sense post-stroke than Herschel Walker does,” another Twitter user quipped, referencing Georgia’s embattled Republican Senate candidate.

“And I watched the interview – he was fine,” yet another person responded.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Meghan was hardly the first Republican to attack Fetterman over the stroke he suffered earlier this year.

Dr. Mehmet Oz , Fetterman’s rival, has also targeted the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and questioned whether the stroke he suffered leaves him fit enough to run for office.