Khristine
4d ago
I’m curious just how these three grown men mistakenly shot two elderly people? To say they’re knotheads would be an insult to knotheads.
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of theft suspects
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are accused of stealing from an Urbana Walmart last week. The theft happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Walmart located at 100 South High Cross Road. Officials said the suspects took $500 […]
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Route 150 crash
Update at 11:50 p.m. on 10/17/2022 DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 150 in Vermilion County Sunday night. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 89-year-old Edna K. Dalle of Danville. McFadden said Dalle’s next of kin have been notified […]
WAND TV
Decatur police still investigating armed robbery at Hardee's
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
WAND TV
89-year-old woman killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 89-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Danville. Police were called out for a two-vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing just before 7:30 p.m. Edna K. Dalle, 89, was killed in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The...
Herald & Review
Decatur man in lighter attack gets 24 months probation
DECATUR — Shawn M. Klinger, the Decatur man accused of sticking a blow-torch style lighter in the left eye of a woman before triggering the flame, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Klinger, 34, was also ordered to undergo anger management classes as part of his sentence. Macon...
Herald & Review
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report
DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
25newsnow.com
Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
Two arrested after assault on U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on the University of Illinois campus on Thursday after UIPD officials said they attacked another person on the sidewalk and resisted officers as they were arrested. Officials said Drew Knight and Zachary Overman, both 29, were arrested after officers saw them standing over another man in the […]
wmay.com
Women Charged With Acquiring Gun Used To Kill Champaign Cop
Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.
Suspect charged in shooting of senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Friday, we learned more about what happened when a husband and wife in their 70s were shot in their own driveway in September. Neighbors have been waiting for answers for weeks. On Friday, 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend was officially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. 24-year-old Shamario […]
Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
wmay.com
Champaign Teen Arrested For Bringing Loaded Gun To High School
A Champaign teenager is facing charges after police say he brought a loaded gun to his high school. The .38 caliber revolver set off metal detectors at Champaign Centennial High School. The 16-year-old student reportedly attempted to run, but was quickly caught and searched. Police found the gun in his backpack with three rounds inside it.
WAND TV
Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has confirmed that charges have been filed against three men related to the investigation of a shooting on Heritage Drive from early September. A 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were shot as they were pulling into a driveway. After pulling...
foxillinois.com
Man killed in Illinois Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 105. Macon County Coroner Michael Day says the two-vehicle crash happened at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 on Illinois Route 105 near Illini Road in Macon County. The victim was identified as Clayton T....
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
nowdecatur.com
UPDATE: Suspect who died after shooting Two DPD Officers is identified
October 13, 2022 – The suspect who was killed after firing shots at police during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday has been identified. Jamontey Neal, 32, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at DMH at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday. At around 12:25 am, Decatur Police Officers stopped Neal in the...
UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash
Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
