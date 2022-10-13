Read full article on original website
More money flows into Florida's Ian response as recovery continues from Hurricane Michael
A legislative budget panel this week gave Gov. Ron DeSantis millions more dollars to pump into storm recovery projects, two weeks after category 4 Hurricane Ian landed in Southwest Florida and crossed the state. Emergency managers say the state is still in a storm-response phase. In an emergency meeting, the...
Can Florida's troubled property insurance market survive Hurricane Ian?
Even before Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida, killing dozens of people and leaving massive flooding and devastation in its wake, the state was already in the throes of a property insurance crisis. Since January 2020, a dozen insurance companies operating in Florida have gone out of business. So far this...
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
A Florida native reflects on the devastating losses on Fort Myers Beach
Anita Cereceda, a native of Florida and former mayor of Fort Myers Beach, spoke of what she found when she returned to her home Sunday. Cereceda also owned three businesses of the island, and hopes one can be rebuilt.
Hurricane Ian left fingerprints on Everglades, but wasn’t a mangroves killer like Irma
From the air, the fingerprints of Hurricane Ian’s journey through the Everglades are easy to see: swaths of beach washed away on Cape Sable, a plume of coffee-colored water leaking into the teal of Florida Bay and a stray sailboat shoved violently ashore, taking down 10 feet of mangroves on the way.
New surveys of Florida colleges fail to support concerns over anti-conservative sentiment
Concerned about what they worried was anti-conservative sentiment on college and university campuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ordered a survey of nearly 2 million students, faculty and staff across the state. Results are in, and they did not go as expected. Most faculty, instructional staff and administrators who...
Since 2020, Georgia has restored old voting restrictions and added new ones
We're going to start today in Georgia for several reasons. It has two of the most competitive statewide races taking place in the country right now for governor and for the U.S. Senate. That contest had its one and only debate last night, and we'll have more on that in a minute. Also, Georgia was one of the most consequential states in the 2020 election when both U.S. Senate seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and President Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in nearly 30 years. And you might remember that former President Trump was so desperate to claim victory there that he made the now-infamous call demanding that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find thousands of votes to overturn Biden's victory.
A hotline is set up to address thousands of vessels displaced by Hurricane Ian
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian. The major hurricane displaced thousands of vessels by wind and storm surge, pushing many ashore, some damaged in marinas and private docks, others relocated but still afloat and some partially or fully sunken.
Neighbor helping neighbor: USF researcher explores the positive impact of 'zero responders' in the wake of Hurricane Ian
It’s been several weeks since Hurricane Ian made its destructive path through Florida and the sting remains just as strong. Christa Remington, assistant professor of public administration, just returned from the Fort Myers area as part of a study she’s conducting on the value of social capital in a disaster. She’s focusing on what’s called a “zero responder” – individuals who are first on the scene, before firetrucks and ambulances arrive.
WUSF News is looking for Spring and Summer 2023 interns
WUSF Public Media is now taking applications for news internships for both the spring and summer 2023. The semester-long positions include individual internships focusing on radio, digital news, and social media platforms. All WUSF News interns are paid. Interns must be currently enrolled in college at the time they work...
After Hurricane Ian damages Venice Theatre, playhouse leaders say the season will go on
Venice was struck particularly hard by Hurricane Ian. Winds and rain from the Category 4 storm caused devastating damage to the Venice Theatre, one of the city's oldest and best-known cultural institutions. Initially called the Venice Little Theatre, its first production took the stage in the 1950's in a borrowed...
