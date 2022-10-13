ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Can Florida's troubled property insurance market survive Hurricane Ian?

Even before Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida, killing dozens of people and leaving massive flooding and devastation in its wake, the state was already in the throes of a property insurance crisis. Since January 2020, a dozen insurance companies operating in Florida have gone out of business. So far this...
Since 2020, Georgia has restored old voting restrictions and added new ones

We're going to start today in Georgia for several reasons. It has two of the most competitive statewide races taking place in the country right now for governor and for the U.S. Senate. That contest had its one and only debate last night, and we'll have more on that in a minute. Also, Georgia was one of the most consequential states in the 2020 election when both U.S. Senate seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and President Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in nearly 30 years. And you might remember that former President Trump was so desperate to claim victory there that he made the now-infamous call demanding that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find thousands of votes to overturn Biden's victory.
A hotline is set up to address thousands of vessels displaced by Hurricane Ian

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian. The major hurricane displaced thousands of vessels by wind and storm surge, pushing many ashore, some damaged in marinas and private docks, others relocated but still afloat and some partially or fully sunken.
Neighbor helping neighbor: USF researcher explores the positive impact of 'zero responders' in the wake of Hurricane Ian

It’s been several weeks since Hurricane Ian made its destructive path through Florida and the sting remains just as strong. Christa Remington, assistant professor of public administration, just returned from the Fort Myers area as part of a study she’s conducting on the value of social capital in a disaster. She’s focusing on what’s called a “zero responder” – individuals who are first on the scene, before firetrucks and ambulances arrive.
WUSF News is looking for Spring and Summer 2023 interns

WUSF Public Media is now taking applications for news internships for both the spring and summer 2023. The semester-long positions include individual internships focusing on radio, digital news, and social media platforms. All WUSF News interns are paid. Interns must be currently enrolled in college at the time they work...
